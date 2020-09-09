'Best Picture' nominees at Oscars have to fulfill diversity standards from 2024

Starting with the 2024 Oscars, a film must meet two of the following four standards to be eligible for Oscar's biggest prize.

Flix Cinema

The Oscars have announced new diversity and inclusion standards for the Best Picture nominees, which will start with the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

Four new standards have been introduced: on-screen representation, themes and narratives; creative leadership and project team; industry access and opportunities; audience development. Each of these categories consist of sub-categories and a film must meet two of the four standards to be considered eligible for being nominated for the Best Picture.

For on-screen representation, the film must have at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group. At least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles should be from at least two underrepresented groups. These groups include women, racial or ethnic groups, LGBTQ+, people with cognitive or physical disabilities, or who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The main storyline(s), theme or narrative of the film must be centered on these underrepresented groups. For the second category, a film must have at least two of the creative leadership positions and department heads from underrepresented groups, at least one of those positions must belong to the people from the underrepresented racial or ethnic group, at least six other crew/team and technical positions (excluding Production Assistants) should be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group. These positions include but are not limited to First AD, Gaffer, Script Supervisor, etc or at least 30% of the film's crew should be from the underrepresented groups.

The third category is regarding paid apprenticeship and internship opportunities. The film's distribution or financing company should have paid apprenticeships or internships that are from the underrepresented groups, the mini-major or independent studios/distributors must have a minimum of two apprentices/interns from the underrepresented groups, the film's production, distribution and/or financing company should offer training and/or work opportunities for below-the-line skill development to people from the underrepresented groups.

For the final category, the studio and/or film company should have multiple in-house senior executives from underrepresented groups (must include individuals from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups) on their marketing, publicity, and/or distribution teams.

According to a report from The Guardian, David Rubin, the Academy president, and CEO Dawn Hudson in a written statement said,"The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry."

The report also said that these new standards of inclusion have been developed by a taskforce led by Academy governors DeVon Franklin and Jim Gianopulos, in consultation with the Producers Guild of America. The diversity standards used by the British Film Institute and the British Academy of Film and Television Awards were taken into account for the development of the new standards. All categories other than Best Picture will be held as per their current eligibility requirements.

Films included in the specialty feature categories (Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, International Feature Film) submitted for Best Picture/General Entry consideration will be separately addressed.