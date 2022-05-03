The Best Online Casinos in the UAE for Real Money Gambling in the United Arab Emirates in 2022

Online casinos are technically prohibited in the UAE, but it doesnâ€™t mean that locals and expats arenâ€™t getting in on the action by signing up at secure offshore casinos for online gambling fun.

In fact, with so many casino sites accepting players from the United Arab Emirates, itâ€™s hard to boil down a list of just 10 of the best online casinos in the UAE.

Thatâ€™s why weâ€™ve enlisted industry experts to analyze these UAE online casinos, using filtering criteria for easy earn bonuses, game variety, fast payouts, and much more.

Keep in mind that the information below may vary depending on your VPN.

Letâ€™s get into it.

Top 10 UAE Online Casinos

1. Spin Casino : Best Online Casino For Dubai Players

Pros

â€¢ Has a welcome bonus for up to three deposits

â€¢ Accepts more than 20 international currencies

â€¢ Unique promotions and bonuses

â€¢ An elaborate six-level VIP program

â€¢ Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Cons

â€¢ Steep wagering requirements at 70x

â€¢ No crypto payment options

Spin Casino is certainly worth the top spot among UAE and Dubai online casinos. The unique bonuses for both new and regular players alongside the impressive games library attracts numerous players. You can be sure that gambling online here will be an exciting experience.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4/5

Right off the bat here you get a 100% match bonus on your first deposit up to $400 and a 100% match bonus up to $300 on your next two deposits. This bonus has 70x wagering requirements though, which will require a bit more effort than most.

Slots games contribute 100% to the playthrough conditions, while table games and poker contribute between 5% - 30%.

Loyalty on this site is rewarded in an elaborate VIP program with six tiers. When you collect more points, your level rises to a higher tier. The perks keep getting better as you rise through the levels with rewards such as cashbacks, higher odds and more significant withdrawal limits .

Payment Options: 4.0/5

To start playing at Spin Casino, you can deposit funds into your account using various methods such as e-wallets, bank transfers and credit/debit cards. The minimum deposit is $10.

Deposits on this site are processed quickly and are reflected in your account almost instantaneously.

E-wallets allow you to receive your winnings the fastest within 72 hours. High rollers should note however that you can only take out up to $4,000 every week or $16,000 a month.

Mobile User Experience: 4.6/5

Spin Casino has a mobile app available to iOS and Android operating systems.

Players can also use the instant mobile web browser to gamble online, without downloading any software. You can easily access the entire games library on your phone or tablet and even earn loyalty points playing on your mobile device.

Games Selection: 4.6/5

The games library comprises more than 700 games. With such a huge selection it could be considered one of the best online slots sites in its own right.

Thereâ€™s also blackjack, table games and video poker titles. This site also has an excellent live dealer suite that allows over 70 games against live dealers and opponents.

In the live casino, you can interact with other players through the live chat app as you enjoy the graphics and animations in their high-quality streams.

2. 888 Casino : Best Mobile Casino for UAE Players

Pros

â€¢ Generous five-way welcome bonus

â€¢ Swift payout speeds

â€¢ Immersive mobile app

â€¢ Flexible minimum deposits

Cons

â€¢ Higher than average wagering requirements

888 Casino takes the crown for mobile gambling in the United Arab Emirates. You can hardly tell the difference from playing on your desktop on this site, offering a great product for those wanting to place a bet when out and about.

Games Selection: 4.3/5

This online casino has a diverse collection of over 800 games across various categories including slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, virtual games and scratchcards. You will be spoiled for choice as a slots lover by more than 500 classic, video, and jackpot slots.

There are also plenty of sports betting options with great betting lines. Although this site has a small number of live tables, the courteous hosts and excellent video streaming will give you a quality live casino experience.

Bonuses & Rewards: 3.7/5

This casino has a great $20 no deposit bonus for all new players signing up and verifying your email address. Thereâ€™s a 30x playthrough on this bonus.

Additionally, there's a 120% match bonus up to $500 for use in the casino. You have 60 days to meet the 30x bonus wagering requirements, which is a lot better than many other best UAE online casinos - we love not being pressured to earn it off.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

At 888 casino, there are several accepted methods for online gambing in the UAE including bank transfers, online banking, credit, and debit cards, e-wallets and wire transfers. However, you can only withdraw from your account using bank transfers, ACH and Play+.

You have to withdraw at least $20, which is friendly to players on a budget, but the $3,000 maximum withdrawal limit does not favor high rollers - if youâ€™re lucky enough to be putting through a cash out of this size youâ€™ll have to request multiple withdrawals.

Mobile User Experience: 4.7/5

You can enjoy playing at this casino from virtually anywhere with an internet connection. With an Android or iOS mobile device, you can access most of 888 Casino games collections apart from the live games.

The instant-play HTML5 powered mobile site brings you the same gameplay as the desktop site. We also found a mobile app compatible with most mobile devices.

3. Jackpot City : Best UAE Casino for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

â€¢ Swift payouts with high limits

â€¢ Comprehensive collection of games

â€¢ Fantastic mobile casino

â€¢ Generous four-tier deposit bonus

Cons

â€¢ High wagering conditions for the bonus

The Jackpot City progressive jackpot games really impressed us, which is no surprise as this pioneering online casino has been online since the 90â€™s .

The generous welcome bonus pads your wagers so you can bet even more and you can also enjoy quick withdrawals with high maximum limits.

Bonuses & Rewards:4.0/5

This site will be a fantastic choice for bonus hunters. With only $10, you qualify for a four-tier welcome bonus at 100% match up to $400 for the first four deposits ($1600 total).

Of course, you will have your work cut out for you as this bonus is valid for just seven days after creating an account and has 70x wagering requirements.

The bonus is especially friendly to slot fans; most games contribute 100%. On the other hand, blackjack and video poker players will be disappointed by the 2% and 8% games contribution overall.

If youâ€™re looking for reload bonuses youâ€™ll also be happy that they have the Daily Deal, a new match bonus given to your account every day.

Games Selection: 4.4/5

The lineup on this site gives players great variety from a wide range of games . The slot games comprise many video and classic slot games with exciting features.

The progressive jackpot slots give you a shot at greater rewards through popular titles such as Mega Moolah, Cash Splash and King Cashalot. Card and table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat offer a great alternative to spinning the wheel.

We also found poker titles, Keno Virtual Horse Racing, craps and bingo in JackpotCity's library. If you enjoy playing with real human dealers , you will enjoy the JackpotCity live casino with flexible limits and several tables to choose from.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

You can fund your account at this top online casino using credit/debit cards e-wallets such as PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Ecopayz and Entropay.

There are also bank transfers and prepaid cards to deposit money into your account. You can also use the same payment methods to take out your winnings, all at varying speeds between 1-5 business days - weâ€™d like to see a bit more certainty and speed here.

Mobile User Experience: 4.8/5

Playing from your phone or tablet is a breeze at Jackpot City. The mobile browser site is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. This is an instant play casino, so you don't need to download additional software.

4. Casino.com : Best UAE Casino Online for Video Poker

Pros

â€¢ Attractive welcome bonus with free spins

â€¢ An impressive collection of poker games

â€¢ A rewarding VIP program

â€¢ Sportsbook available

Cons

â€¢ Doesn't accept crypto payments

â€¢ Mobile casino doesn't contain the whole games range

Just missing out on a podium spot is Casino.com. Even though itâ€™s at #4 it has an excellent collection of poker games, a highly rewarding loyalty program, and some of the best sports betting markets on offer.

Games Selection: 4.6/5

You will find games from your favorite developers across several categories on this site. Online slots make up the bulk of the over 500 online casino games library.

We also found an impressive collection of poker titles with Jack or Better Multi-hand games such as Mega Jacks, 10s or Better, Deuces Wild and Aces and Faces.

For diversity, there are other categories, such as speciality games and table games , including baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

The progressive jackpot games bring you superb rewards, and the live dealer games give you a shot at human opponents and dealers. In addition, there are plenty of virtual games and sports betting markets.

Payment Options: 4.0/5

This online casino site has a wide range of payment options you can use to deposit and take out funds from your account. You can use credit/debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, online bank transfers, bank wires and cheques.

The minimum deposit is $10, and the maximum monthly withdrawal is capped at $22,500.

Standard withdrawals take up to 3 business days, though this time is cut in half for VIP members who have sufficiently climbed their loyalty ladder.

Mobile User Experience: 4.2/5

Mobile play at this online Dubai casino is very convenient on the optimized mobile browser platform. You don't need to download the instant play online casino.

You can access it using most browsers, including both Chrome and Safari. The mobile casino provides you with the same experience as the desktop site.

Bonuses & Rewards:3.7/5

The welcome offer at this best online casino combines free spins and a match bonus. The 100% match bonus up to $400 is accompanied by 40 free spins on your first deposit. Theyâ€™ll then give you 20 free spins a day for the next 8 days as long as you log in.

These free spins come with a 20x rollover, while the match is 40x.

As a regular player, you get to enjoy fantastic offers such as Two for Tuesday, Gold Card Happy Hour (which could land you $5000 for playing live blackjack) and Drops and Wins.

5. Europa Casino : Best Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros

â€¢ 20+ speciality games are available

â€¢ A high RTP at 98.26%

â€¢ Two welcome bonuses

â€¢ A wide variety of payment options

Cons

â€¢ Lacking a sportsbook

â€¢ Card withdrawals are not allowed

The generous bonus lasting one year at Europa Casino puts it into the top five of our top online casinos. In addition, the high RTP ensures that you get the most out of your bonus. With a wide variety of payment methods, you will find making deposits and withdrawals stress free.

Bonuses & Rewards:4.1/5

Europa Casino offers one of the best welcome bonuses there is to new players. You have a choice between a high roller bonus and a full year's bonus. The annual bonus matches your first deposit every month by 100% for deposits up to $100 .

If you opt for the high roller bonus, you receive a 50% match on deposits of up to $1,000. While it may seem small, the high roller bonus puts you first in line on the VIP program.

We also love their Mystery Monday bonus which gives away cash and free spins, as well as their Free Spins Tuesday that gives 60 spins for any deposit.

Mobile User Experience: 4.4/5

Players can use the instant mobile web browser without downloading any app to play, and itâ€™ll work fluidly even while online gambling at the live casino suite.

Europa Casino however doesn't have its entire library on the mobile casino; Android players get 124 games while iOS players have access to 118 casino games.

Games Selection: 4.6/5

You won't be bored by the games collection at this online casino. With over 1000 casino games , you will undoubtedly be spoilt for choice. Slots make up the bulk of this collection with popular progressive slots, 3-reel slots, and 5-reel slots with more than 50 pay lines.

Table games fans enjoy the vast collection of blackjack, baccarat and roulette games on this online gambling site. The variety of online casino games includes poker titles, a live casino suite and speciality games.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

This online casino allows many payment options, including online banking options such as Visa, Mastercard, iDebit, Instant Banking, and e-wallets including Skrill and Neteller.

Deposits reflect in your player's account almost instantly, and payouts take 24 to 72 hours. There are no charges for withdrawals .

Pros

â€¢ Over 1,000 sports betting markets are available

â€¢ Attractive sign-up bonus

â€¢ Has an excellent app for Android and iOS players

â€¢ Supports Keno and Scratchcards

Cons

â€¢ Steep 50x rollover requirements

â€¢ No crypto payments available

Pros

â€¢ Accepts crypto payments for online gambling

â€¢ No rollover free spins every Wednesday

â€¢ A vast collection of over 1,800 games

Cons

â€¢ Limited withdrawal options

â€¢ Has no sports betting markets

Pros

â€¢ Generous four-tier welcome bonus up to $3000

â€¢ Allows instant mobile play

â€¢ Vast collection of over 1,200 games

â€¢ Vibrant sportsbook

Cons

â€¢ Table games contribute very little to the bonus

Pros

â€¢ Excellent live dealer games

â€¢ User-friendly mobile app and browser

â€¢ Has a wide range of sports betting markets

Cons

â€¢ Doesn't support crypto payments

â€¢ Few speciality casino games are available

Pros

â€¢ Rewarding VIP program

â€¢ No deposit welcome bonus

â€¢ Accepts five crypto coins

â€¢ Does not cap deposit amounts

Cons

â€¢ A limited selection of table games

â€¢ No mobile app

How We Ranked United Arab Emirates Casinos Online

Bonuses and Rewards

Bonuses are an excellent way to boost your bankroll so that you can maximize play time and try new casino games. We carefully analyzed the rewards offered by casinos and picked the best deposit bonuses, reloads, free spins, cashback, leaderboards etc.

Casino Games Selection

For any of our best Dubai online casinos, they must be reputable providers with an impressive variety of casino games. An excellent online casino should also update its online gambling games collection often, to keep up with the evolving player needs.

P ayment Options

Every player has diverse payment needs, especially the expats of the UAE. Online casinos should have multiple payment options, including cryptocurrencies and an assortment of banks. Weâ€™re also ranking online casino sites with fast payouts, 1-3 business days or less is preferred. Read more about crypto casinos here .

Mobile User Experience

Playing from your mobile device should be as smooth as sitting behind a desktop. Online gambling should be hassle-free and convenient.

Crucial functions such as banking should be readily available in the mobile casino along with good quality casino games. Thatâ€™s why weâ€™re selecting the best mobile casinos for our list.

UAE & Dubai Online Casinos FAQ

Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in the UAE?

The UAE prohibits all forms of online gambling within its territory. However, there are no online gambling laws against offshore online casinos. Therefore, players in Dubai can use a VPN to play at these casinos and use the currency of their choice to make payments.

Before signing up to our top online casinos that accept players from Dubai, it's essential to read up on internet protocol laws to be on the safe side.

How Do I Join A VIP Program?

UAE online casinos offer automatic entrance into VIP programs once you make your first deposit. You begin at the lowest level and rise through the levels when you play real money wagers regularly.

At some UAE casinos, you only join the VIP program after playing a set number of games or meeting set conditions while gambling online. The highest levels in some casinos are straightforward, while others are invite-only.

Are There Jackpot Games In Dubai's Mobile Online Casinos?

It depends on the online casino you choose. For instance, online casinos such as 888 Casino allow you to access nearly the whole library on your smartphone. In contrast, some casinos may only offer selected jackpot games for their mobile gambling sites .

How Do I Deposit to UAE Online Casinos ?

Each online casino site has its preferred payment methods. All the same, you will find that most of the best online gambling sites accept credit cards, online banking, prepaid cards, e-wallets and cryptocurrencies.

It's hard to find direct bank transfers and check payments because offline casinos do not operate within the UAE, though many online gambling sites will allow you to use foreign banks if youâ€™re connecting using the relevant VPN.

Is My Data Safe at Online Casinos in the UAE?

Yes. A reputable casino site will have good encryption to keep hackers at bay. Independent organizations and regulatory bodies frequently audit the security measures put in place by online casinos to ensure they meet required standards.

Check for markers such as eCogra and SSL that verify that online gambling sites have adequate security.

Getting Started at Spin Casino

Visit the Spin Casino Website

Right in the middle of the page youâ€™ll see a large, pink â€˜ sign up â€™ button.

Select your country (likely your home country and country of your VPN) and enter your name, email address, personal information, and a billing address.

Agree to their terms and conditions and click â€˜registerâ€™

Check Your Email

Check your inbox for the Spin Casino confirmation email - if you donâ€™t find it right away it could be in your spam box.

Click the link in the email to confirm your email address.

Log in and Play

Log in to the Spin Casino website using your details.

At the top right of your screen youâ€™ll see the â€˜cashierâ€™ button. Itâ€™s here that youâ€™ll select the payment method of your choice and make your deposit.

Start your online gambling adventure .

Looking for the Best Online Casinos Dubai?

Whether youâ€™re an expat looking to play under your â€˜home identityâ€™ with a VPN or a UAE local whoâ€™s looking for a bit of excitement weâ€™ve broken down the best online casinos in the United Arab Emirates - and Spin Casino takes home the crown.

Theyâ€™ve got a superior games catalog, player-friendly bonuses, and seamless gameplay that are bound to please all players in Dubai, the UAE, and the rest of the world for that matter.

Other casinos online that impressed us were Jackpot City and Casino.com , but weâ€™re sure any of our top online casinos can be a perfect match for you depending on your needs.

Whichever online casino you ultimately decide on, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

If youâ€™re interested in reading more then donâ€™t hesitate to check out some more of the best online casinos .

