Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money Gambling in 2022

Having a hard time finding the best online casinos in Canada? It’s no wonder - more and more sites are springing up every day.

news

But we’ve got you covered. Our team of experts found 10 top casinos for you to check out, with our top pick being QueenSpins.

For more info, come with us on a tour of the top online casinos for players from the Great White North.

First Look List

1. Best online casino in Canada overall - QueenSpins

2. #1 for Slots - Spin Casino

3. Best for wagering requirements - PlayOJO

4. Best sportsbook - Royal Panda

5. Most reputable site - Genesis

6. Best award-winning site - Casumo

7. Best Bitcoin casino - BitStarz

8. Best welcome bonus - Mansion Casino

9. Best for payment options - Cobra Casino

10. Top cryptocurrency casino - Cloudbet

11. Best for esports - CSGOEmpire

Best Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer - In-Depth Reviews

1. QueenSpins - Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Generous welcome package

Free-play available on most games

Hundreds of online slots

46 game studios

Cons:

High wagering requirements

In its own words, “Queenspins is, easily, the best online casino” which, quite frankly, is the truth - at least when it comes to Canadian online casinos. We can’t say how it compares to every online casino out there, but for the purpose of our list, it’s a shoo-in for the top spot.

QueenSpins holds a Curacao licence and targets Canadian players by accepting CAD and offering popular payment options like Interac and MuchBetter. Best of all, and one of the main reasons we picked it as number one, is that there are no fees. Plus, all payment methods come with instant processing times for deposits and withdrawals.

As impressive as it is, it all means nothing if the casino games aren’t good. Thankfully, QueenSpins is partnered with a wealth of top software developers. You’ll find slots, table games, live games, and jackpots from the best providers, including NetEnt, Evolution, Booming Games, and Pragmatic Play.

It’s also possible to view titles you’ve played, which is handy if you stumble across a decent game and want to jump straight back into playing. Most casino games here also come with a demo mode, so you can give them a test drive before registering for an account.

New players can get their hands on a 100% deposit match bonus up to C$500, and up to $C1,200 in total. There are also deposit match bonuses every Tuesday and Friday.

Finally, there’s an FAQ on the main page, with accessible links to terms, payment info, responsible gaming, and 24/7 live chat.

2. Spin Casino - Top Canadian Casino for Online Slots

Pros:

Holds a Kahnawake Gaming Commission licence

Over 300 online slots to choose from

eCOGRA-verified site

Established brand

Cons:

Mobile compatibility is questionable

Spin Casino boasts over 300 slots, with new titles being added all the time. The majority of its games come from Microgaming and NetEnt, so you’re guaranteed to find quality titles.

It doesn’t ignore other games, though - you’ll also find a variety of table games, including live versions of roulette, blackjack, and game shows. The one downside to this site is that you’ll need to register for an account before you can get a good look at all the games, which is a practice we’d rather see the back of.

If you do sign up to Spin Casino, you’ll be able to take advantage of a reasonable 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to C$1,000.

Other promotions change regularly but tend to include free spins and other deposit bonus match offers.

Payment methods include Interac, alongside typical credit card and e-wallet options. Deposits are usually instant, but withdrawals can take up to 48 hours to process.

3. PlayOJO - Best Online Casino Site for Wagering Requirements

Pros:

Excellent localization for Canadian players

Zero wagering requirements

Malta Gaming Authority licence

Promotions focus on free spins

Cons:

No big bankroll boosting bonuses

PlayOJO comes close to taking the top spot by offering no wagering requirements on any of its bonuses. This site holds an MGA licence and covers all the expected payment methods for CAD, including Interac and Visa/MasterCard.

The game selection features slots, live dealers, progressive jackpots, scratchcards, and table games. They come from reputable developers like Evolution, Yggdrasil, and Big Time Gaming. An ‘Advanced Search’ lets you filter titles by the provider, and type of game (e.g., Megaways, roulette, etc.).

PlayOJO calls its promotions ‘Kickers’, and there are quite a few. Let us mention some:

The welcome bonus grants you 50 free spins if you deposit at least C$10, and whatever you win with those spins, you get to keep, without any wagering requirements. There are also daily and tailor-made Kickers for regular players, although they tend to revolve around free spins only.

There’s also a VIP program and unique cashback scheme that rewards players every time they play.

Most of the casino games on this casino site are optimised for mobile browsers. Their social media, alongside responsible gaming, customer support, and terms, are towards the bottom of every page.

4. Royal Panda - Best Canadian Online Casino with a Sportsbook

Pros:

Very user-friendly website

Substantial sportsbook section

Drops & Wins casino tournaments

One of the best mobile casinos in Canada

Cons:

Smaller library

Fees for some banking methods

Some online gambling sites focus on being a casino or sportsbook, but there are those - like Royal Panda - that offer both. That’s what helps put this site at number three on our list, although we’ll focus on the casino side for now.

The main aspect we like about Royal Panda is how well-organized the site is, with the promotions sections neatly separated between sports and casino offers.

When you sign up for a new casino account, you can take advantage of a 100% deposit match bonus up to C$1,000. Wagering requirements are 35x, which is not too steep. You’ll also find a 5% top-up bonus on every deposit that only has a 3x wagering requirement.

Games-wise, there aren’t as many titles as our top two picks. They only come from a total of six software providers. However, those providers are reputable and include big names like NetEnt and Play’n GO. Plus, you’ll still find a decent selection of slots, jackpots, live games, and even a few arcade-style titles.

Royal Panda holds an MGA licence and offers typical Canadian-friendly payment options like Interac - although some methods incur fees.

5. Genesis - Most Reputable Online Casino in Canada

Pros:

Regulated by three licensing bodies (MGA, UKGC, DGOJ)

Decent variety of regular promotions, including 10% cashback

Interact available for Canadian players

Frequent free spins bonuses

Cons:

High wagering requirements

No native mobile apps

Genesis is one of the casino veteran sites on our list. It wasn’t formed in the Big Bang - even though its cosmological theme might suggest otherwise - but in 2018. It comes with not one but three licences, from the MGA, UKGC, and DGOJ.

We don’t normally mention the companies behind a site, but in the case of Genesis, it’s worth noting that its parent company (Genesis Global Limited) runs a whole host of top-notch online casinos.

What all of this means is that Canadian players can rest assured of a safe, secure gambling environment.

But, what about the games? Canadian players can spin the reels on popular slots like Book of Dead, potentially land a C$17,000 payout on various jackpot titles, and try their luck at a variety of live dealer games.

14 top-notch developers provide the games on Genesis, including Evolution and Red Tiger. Titles are categorised by type and provider, and many of them include a demo version.

Payment methods tick all the right boxes, from Interac to newer options like Apple Pay. Most of them come with instant deposit times, no fees, and a reasonable minimum withdrawal amount of C$10.

There’s a 200% deposit match welcome bonus spread across your first four deposits that also comes with 300 free spins. The wagering requirement is a little high, at 40x for both your bonus funds and the free spins.

Regular players can get their hands on 10% cashback and weekly bonuses like Lightspeed Monday.

6. Casumo - Best Award-Winning Canadian Online Casino

Pros:

EGR award-winning site

24/7 customer support (via email)

Generous ‘Adventure’ loyalty scheme

Sportsbook section also available

Cons:

Irregular promotions

Limited banking options

Customer support can be limited

The best online casinos Canada that are on this top 10 list have awards or otherwise attracted positive attention, but Casumo may have the most plaudits. Most of these come from the EGR, ‘the Oscars of the iGaming industry’, as it’s commonly known.

Along with its reputable MGA licence, Canadian players can expect a top-tier experience at Casumo. It helps that the casino games all come from well-known companies like Relax Gaming, Quickspin, and Microgaming.

The website is a little awkward to navigate, as most of the content is hidden behind links rather than being presented on the main page. However, if you take the time to explore Casumo, you’ll find Megaways slots, Slingo, live table games, Drops & Wins, and more.

Payment options for Canadian players are limited to MuchBetter, Visa, MasterCard, iDebit, and Paysafecard, but they also come with zero fees and instant deposit times. Most withdrawals are also instant.

If you’re new at Casumo, you’ll get a 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to C$1,800. What’s not made clear unless you read the terms and conditions is that you’ll get 100% on your first, second, and third deposit, up to $C1,000, and C$400 twice, respectively.

There’s a reasonable 30x wagering requirement for this bonus. Regular promotions are thin on the ground, but to make up for this, there is an incredibly generous loyalty program. You’ll also find timed ‘Reel Races’ tournaments every so often that reward regular players.

7. BitStarz - Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada

Pros:

A category with new casino games that is regularly updated

Has an average cashout time of five minutes

Includes lesser-known software providers, like Jade Rabbit & Fantasma

Extensive ‘provability’ section related to game fairness

Cons:

No fiat currencies

Loading issues

Obnoxious pop-ups

We’re focusing on CAD as the currency for the sites on our list, but if you’re a Canadian player looking for Bitcoin casinos , Bitstarz is the online casino for you.

It accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more cryptocurrencies, alongside typical Canadian-friendly payment options like Neosurf and Interac.

The main reason this site isn’t higher up is that it’s crazy with pop-ups that push the welcome offer. This is a little obnoxious, and it had the effect of making the site repeatedly slow down - even when trying it on different occasions, we had to wait a while for games to load.

Otherwise, you’ll find the usual variety of online casino games from Betsoft, Wazdan, Microgaming, and more.

Bitstarz has a Curacao licence and a few awards from reputable iGaming sites.

8. Mansion Casino - Best Welcome Bonus

Pros:

Generous 100% deposit bonus

11 reputable software providers

Decent 20x wagering requirements

50+ daily jackpot slots

Cons:

Doesn’t stand out

Minor software issues

Library on the small side

Some online gambling sites are perfectly happy to be a ‘jack of all trades’, which sums Mansion Casino up nicely. It is also why it only comes in at number eight.

It ticks all the boxes: a 100% deposit match welcome bonus, a decent game selection from eleven well-known providers, has payment methods that include eWallets and credit cards, and is regulated by the Gibraltar and UK Gambling Commission.

But other than an agreeable 20x wagering requirement for the bonus, Mansion doesn’t quite do enough to stand out from the rest of the crowd. That’s not to say it’s not worthwhile - it wouldn’t be on our list if we didn’t think so - it’s just that our high-rated casinos go that extra mile.

9. Cobra Casino - Best for Payment Options

Pros:

VIP program with competitive cashback rates

Games from 40+ providers

Tuesday free spins promotion

23 payment methods

Cons:

Some slow payout methods

Low withdrawal limits

No mobile app

Our next pick is a more traditional online casino. Cobra Casino has a deposit match welcome bonus of up to C$750, with a minimum deposit of C$30. This is a little high for a minimum deposit, but not the worst we’ve seen. Plus, you also get 250 free spins.

Cobra Casino offers a staggering 23 payment methods for Canadian players, so if you were hoping to find a casino on our list that covers Interac, cryptocurrency, and Yandex, you’re in luck. Deposits and withdrawals are all free and instant, although payouts to a credit card or bank account can take up to five days.

There’s a standard variety of slots, live and virtual table games, and jackpots, from a decent range of providers like MrSlotty and NetEnt. Cobra Casino is licensed by Curacao.

10. Cloudbet - Best for Cryptocurrency

Pros:

10+ cryptocurrencies accepted

100% deposit match up to 5 BTC

Quality sportsbook with live betting

Low minimum deposit, starting at 0.001 BTC

Cons:

No native app

No fiat currencies

Potential fees with certain banking methods

Cloudbet takes cryptocurrency gambling to the next level by supporting over 10 different cryptocurrencies.

These run the gamut from the classics - like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin - to the unique options that you will rarely see elsewhere, like USD Coin, Tether, and PAX Gold.

Related Reading: Best Ethereum casinos

Did someone say a generous welcome bonus? At Cloudbet, you can get a 100% deposit match bonus up to 5 BTC or another cryptocurrency equivalent. The minimum deposit for the bonus is one of the most attainable we’ve seen - 0.001 BTC.

Cloudbet’s games are divided into two main sections - casino and sports - and both are equally epic: You’ll find everything, including the most popular slot titles with their RTPs displayed, as well as a sportsbook that includes live betting.

Lastly, we liked how the site was packed with useful features. You can change the odds format, switch between light and dark themes, and even send attachments to their customer support.

11. CSGOEmpire - Top Online Casino for Esports

Pros:

A unique version of roulette based on CSGO teams

Effectively a live casino room, thanks to a player chat channel

Holds a Curacao licence

Cons:

Possibly too niche for casual gamblers

No promotions

Esports is fast becoming a popular option on many online gambling sites. Not just gamers but gamblers, too, place bets on competitive online video games. CSGOEmpire capitalizes on this new wave of online casinos.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a very popular team-based first-person shooter and a staple of esports tournaments. CSGOEmpire lets you bet on a version of roulette where the numbers are replaced by CSGO teams currently involved in live matches.

As such, it’s a decidedly unique form of gambling but still regulated with a Curacao licence. There’s also a highly detailed onsite report related to game fairness, which we always appreciate seeing.

Due to its unique nature, CSGOEmpire doesn’t run promotions per se, but you can get a free in-game case of goodies if you happen to be a CSGO player yourself. Payment options for Canadians are also limited to credit cards.

Despite these shortcomings, CSGOEmpire is an interesting alternative to more mainstream online casinos.

How Did We Choose the Top Online Casino Sites in Canada?

Licence:

The first thing to check out is whether a casino holds a license.

Although there are notable Canadian gambling licences (e.g., Kahnawake Gaming Commission and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation), you’re more likely to find offshore sites that accept Canadian players.

That’s why we pay careful attention to who regulates a site. We only list offshore online casinos with well-known licences like the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), and Curacao.

Online Casino Games:

Even a well-regulated casino is next-to-useless if its game selection isn’t up to snuff.

We look at how many games a site has, but also the types and software providers. Similarly, we consider related criteria, like game fairness and whether it’s possible to play a title in demo mode.

Payment Methods:

The best online casinos in Canada offer varied payment methods, like credit cards, eWallets, and Interac. Of course, they should also accept Canadian dollars and offer fast transactions.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Last but not least, we analyze if Canadian online casino sites have any worthwhile offers, from their welcome bonuses to ongoing promotions. It’s also important to take a look at wagering requirements and other terms to make sure bonuses aren’t the too-good-to-be-true sort of deal.

Best Online Casinos for Canadian Players - FAQs

Are There Any Other Factors Involved in Finding the Best Canadian Online Casinos?

Yes. Other than licence, game selection, promotions, and payment methods, we recommend paying attention to these factors when looking for a Canadian casino:

Customer Support Options

Live chat is fast becoming a popular form of customer support, but it’s not available on all sites. If it is, it’s worth checking for 24/7 availability. Otherwise, a phone number with a callback feature or an email/contact form with a fast response time are essential options to look for.

Mobile Compatibility/Apps

Every online casino should work on mobile devices, too. At the very least, mobile casinos should offer the same functionality as the desktop version, but extra points if it has mobile/app-only promotions. Also, if a site has a standalone app, it should be available for Android and iOS devices.

Registration-Free Demo Play/Content View

It's likely not a dealbreaker for many players, but we don’t like it when a site hides its content behind registration. This often extends to demo play, too. Everyone should have the chance to try out a game for free before parting with real cash or their personal details.

Related reading: Best online casinos in Australia

What Are the Best Licences for Offshore Online Casinos for Canadian Players?

We’ve mentioned the most reputable offshore organisations throughout the article (MGA, UKGC, Curacao). But if you find a site regulated by Gibraltar or Alderney, they’re also worthwhile iGaming licences. This guide to online casinos in Canada also has a good explanation of the licences and is worth a read.

Which Software Developers Should I Look Out For?

Here are a few of our favourite providers:

Evolution Gaming - If you’re a fan of live dealer games, Evolution is considered the gold standard.

Big Time Gaming - As an originator of popular Megaways titles, BGT is an excellent choice if you’re a fan of slots.

Pragmatic Play - This company is leading the way when it comes to Drops & Wins and social tournaments.

Are Casino Games Rigged?

No, they aren’t. It can happen only on disreputable sites.

As long as you pick a licensed casino with well-known software providers, games use RNG (Random Number Generator) to ensure fairness. RNG effectively means no two games play the same way twice. It’s also worth checking if a site is certified by an independent company like eCOGRA or iTech Labs.

Will I Always Find Online Casinos That Accept CAD?

Unfortunately, not always. The two most common currencies for online casinos are EUR and USD. They may accept deposits in CAD, too, but then convert to Euros or dollars.

Otherwise, if you choose one of our top 10 picks, you can be sure that you’ll be able to deposit and play using Canadian dollars.

Best Canadian Online Casinos: Conclusion

Our vote for the best online casino in Canada goes to QueenSpins , primarily for its lack of payment fees and fast processing times. The runner-up, PlayOJO , is more of a joint winner, thanks to its lack of wagering requirements.

You may not agree with the top two picks, but that’s the fun of lists, isn’t it? Another casino on our list may work better for you, but rest assured that all of them are safe and secure.

At the very least, we hope we’ve helped you find the Canadian-friendly online casino you were looking for!

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players' needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn't affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations:

This content is distributed by JaNugget. TheNewsMinute is not involved in the creation of this content.