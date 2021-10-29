Partner

Best New Online Casino Sites in India Launched during 2021

We have listed the best new online casino sites in India for 2021 where you can play casino games legally!

Whether youâ€™re an old player or new to the scene, having new options for online casinos is always a benefit. Weâ€™ve looked all over the internet for the best options so that you donâ€™t have to do the research yourself. From the best casinos for mobile users to the best options for Teen Patti players, weâ€™ve thought of it all.

Weâ€™ll also look at the current legal landscape of the best online casinos and answer a few common questions to provide some extra info about the casino industry. If you donâ€™t know why you should switch to a new online casino site from an old one, stick around, because weâ€™ll get to that, too.

1. Casino Days â€” Best overall

The first and most important platform in our list of the best new online casinos is our winner for best overall from a wide list of options for Indian online casinos: Casino Days.

100% match deposit bonus.

Fast withdrawals.

More than 3000 games.

Extensive range of payment options.

24-hour customer support.

It doesnâ€™t come as a surprise that Casino Days leads the pack as the best overall option for latest online casinos with more than 3000 games available. They also accommodate a wide range of payment options that includes everything from bank transfers through Visa and Mastercard to PayTM, UPI, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

Casino Days partners with all the top gaming studios so that you can play the games you love and stay up to date with their latest releasesâ€”studios such as Blueprint Gaming, Evolution, Netent, Fantasma, and many more.

If youâ€™re the type of player who likes variety from game providers when you visit a casino, Casino Days will have more than enough to keep you busy for a long, long time. You can also swap between their standard casino and their live casino if you want to experience the true thrill of online play.

If itâ€™s online support that concerns you, Casino Days has got you covered with their 24-hour support squad, which can assist you with solving any technical problems and addressing other concerns.

2. YoYocasino â€” Best for mobile users

If youâ€™re looking for a new online casino that meets your mobile requirements and runs as smooth as butter on a handheld device, youâ€™ll want to consider YoYocasino as one of your new favourite online casino websites.

Many options for withdrawal.

Optimized for mobile casino players

Top-of-the-range game providers.

Active, 24-hour support every day of the week.

Decent welcome deposit bonus.

This casino fits the bill as the best option for mobile users. While there are many casinos out there, itâ€™s often frustrating to have to sift through different options just to realize that none of them accommodates mobile users. Well, look no further.

YoYocasino is one of few online casinos with content that arrives optimized for mobile so that no matter where you are, you get to experience the thrill of your favourite online casino games. They have excellent options for games from a range of game providers and provide all their new patrons with a welcome deposit bonus.

Your options for payment include Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, PaysafeCard, Bank Transfers, Klarna, Trustly, and many more. Itâ€™s important that your casino of choice supports your payment of choice, so note that YoYocasino does not support cryptocurrency payments. They might change that in the future, however.

YoYocasino also offers a robust FAQ page for players who run into trouble that they want to try to address themselves. Common questions include how to top up your balance, how to withdraw your funds, and how to get started with YoYocasino.

You can expect generous online assistance with their 24-hour support team if the FAQ does not have the answers that you need. Reaching out is as simple as contacting them through live support on their website or emailing them.

3. JungleRaja â€” Best for Teen Patti players

Our top choice for a new online casino that accommodates your love of Teen Patti is JungleRaja.

Secure options for payment and withdrawal.

First, second, and third deposit bonus with bonus code.

Helpful support team that cares about players.

Excellent selection of Teen Patti games.

Sometimes, the variety is not as important as having different versions of one game from game providers. If you love Teen Patti and you want to stick to playing it, JungleRaja is a top choice of new online casino for you. They offer a generous list of Teen Patti options for you to choose from so that you never run out of choices. Aside from Teen Patti, they also offer live casino play, popular slots, table games such as online roulette, and virtual sports.

They provide generous welcome bonus money for their players with a first, second, AND third deposit bonus. They do only offer payment options in Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, and Skrill, but if you can work with those limited options, the welcome bonuses are an excellent value.

Their support team does what a support team should do: they assist you any way that they can to help you solve any problems that you run into while trying to use their platform. You also have multiple contact options, such as reaching out on the website or emailing them.

4. Casinoin â€” Best for fast payment transfers

If youâ€™re not as concerned with options for games as you are with lightning-fast payment transfers, the best option is easily Casinoin.

Lightning-fast withdrawals.

24/7 live chat support, even for unregistered players.

Decent variety of games.

Good range of payment options.

100% welcome bonus on first deposit up to â‚¬200 with bonus code.

For many players, having reliably fast withdrawals is the most vital aspect of using online casinos. You want to cash out when you want to cash out, and you donâ€™t want to have to wait for a long time before you get your hands on your hard-earned (and hard-played-for) real money. With Casinoin, you can trust that youâ€™ll get fast payouts from your new favourite casino online.

Casinoin also offers a fair range of games so that you have enough variety to avoid boredom. Whether you love playing online casino games or live casino games, youâ€™ll have enough to choose from to stay busy.

All new players get sizeable welcome casino bonuses of up to â‚¬200 on their first deposit, which is a competitive welcome bonus, especially given how quickly and easily you can withdraw your earnings. Their payment options cover a variety, including Visa options, Mastercard options, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Bitcoin, e-Transfer, ecoPayz, Neosurf, and more.

As with most other new casinos, Casinoin offers a helpful support team that can assist you around the clock. They can even help you if youâ€™re not a registered player, which makes them an ideal choice if you want a few questions answered before you commit to their platform.

5. Bons â€” Best for live casino players

If youâ€™re after the thrill of a live casino experience, then you will be happy to know that our top choice is Bons.

Outstanding selection of games.

Many welcome bonus options that rival other new online casinos.

Emphasis on security and fairness.

Excellent live casino experience.

Not everyone enjoys standard new online casinos. Some players love the thrill of live dealer games from casinos online, and thatâ€™s why we also included our pick for best casino for live players. Bons offers an outstanding selection of live games to keep you busy around the clock. These games range from roulette to blackjack to baccarat, and even Monopoly.

Their emphasis on security and fair play is something that we respect because everyone should be on equal footing during a game of chance. They also boast a wide range of payment options for those who prefer alternative methods to traditional bank transfers. You have deposit methods such as Visa, Mastercard, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Cardano.

You will also be happy to know that you can expect fair options for a welcome bonus from them, especially as a new player. They also have a VIP loyalty program that rewards you for committing to their platform.

* The listed new casino sites might not be the newest online casinos available once you read. Every quarter new Indian casinos enter the country but doesn't necessary qualify as safe to enter the list as the already established sites.

How we picked the top 5 new casino sites for Indians

We believe in providing transparency to players, and part of doing that means explaining our process for picking the top five new casino sites for Indians.

Our choices take a range of factors into account from casino websites, such as localization, payment methods, licensing, trustworthiness, and bonuses & free spins. Consider the following explanations for each of these attributes.

Localization: when we pick casinos to suggest to our readers, itâ€™s important that each new online platform has localization support. This support means that you can use your local currency on their platform and that they support your language.

Payment Methods: a wide range of payment options is always a consideration, since more options make the platform more accessible. None of our picks incorporates payment exclusivity.

Licensing: itâ€™s crucial that the platforms we discuss have all the licensing support that they need. If a casino does not have the necessary licensing by any regulatory bodies such as Malta Gaming Authority, CuraÃ§ao E-Gaming or Antillephone Licence, we wonâ€™t consider it, because we know that it can put players at risk.

Trustworthiness: if we discuss a casino with our players, we want them to know that they can trust the platform. We do not condone suspicious behaviour from any casinos and will not consider any platform that does not do right by their players.

Casino Bonuses: while casino bonuses and free spins are certainly not a make-or-break aspect of either new or established online casinos, it is important to look at the wagering requirements for the bonus funds. It is also always good to know that the platform supports new and existing players with additional rewards. While we donâ€™t base any decisions solely on the bonuses that a platform provides, itâ€™s a factor that we do take into consideration when calculating our overall review score.

Current legal landscape for new casinos entering the Indian market

Similarly to other gaming markets, casinos must always adhere to specific legalities. Before you register with a platform, understand which of these rules apply to you as a consumer and whether there have been any recent changes to the rules that you should consider.

As has been the case for years, there is a constant struggle between keeping the online gambling sites industry legitimate under the Constitution and the vast number of litigations calling for restrictions on the industry for many different reasons. The last thing that you want to do is step over the line of what is legal, which is why we want to help you understand your options with our in-depth casino reviews.

In August, the Madras High Court found that the blanket ban by the state of Tamil Nadu on all forms of gaming played for stakes is unconstitutional. This decision led to the striking down of the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act of 1930 in its entirety.

The reason we mention this decision is that it illuminates how often the legal landscape regarding online gambling changes. For your own safety, keep yourself informed regarding the online gambling laws of the specific state that you live in so that you donâ€™t end up breaking the law accidentally.

Currently, there are strict laws that prohibit the opening of an online casino in India, but that does not mean that brand new online casinos based outside of India cannot welcome Indian players. Even though players can currently access these international gaming platforms legally, keep in mind that this legality can change very quickly if the courts make different decisions.

FAQs that new players usually have

New trends for new online casinos during 2021

With a new age of digital casinos entering India, new trends come with the territory. Letâ€™s look at these trends and explore what they mean to you as a player, whether you prefer new mobile casinos or traditional online options.

New bonus types offered by casinos

As new casinos open, they usually offer many new types of bonuses. These bonuses are a fantastic way to get started on a new online gambling platform since they can give you a helpful head start in the game. Make sure that you check the bonuses that new casinos offer so that you can pick the best one.

New mobile casino features

With technology advancing every year, itâ€™s no surprise that many online gambling platforms are now completely functional on more mobile devices than ever. If your favourite casino doesnâ€™t have mobile support yet, you should keep an eye on their blog, because it may very well be on the way.

You can also expect new features to come to your mobile online casinos in India every year, such as increased device support and better navigation.

New features for live casinos games

Live casinos from reputable platforms such as Megaways keep changing and bringing you a host of new features. One of the latest trends is online game shows. These game shows engage the audience to provide an experience unlike anything before it for players who love playing casino games of chance.

Game Shows include a wide range of different games from Monopoly to Deal or No Dealâ„¢. Make sure that you get a good look at the new live casino game shows that your platform of choice offers so that you can enjoy them all.

Why you should choose to play on new casino sites compared to an old casino

You might want to know more about moving to fresh online casinos, including whether the move is as wise a choice as many players say it is. Letâ€™s look at the advantages and disadvantages of choosing to play on a brand new online casino versus an established site.

Advantages

There are many advantages of choosing new casino operators when you want to enjoy your favourite games of chance. Here are some of the advantages that we think you should consider if you would love to play at the newest online casino in India:

Fresh content. One of the most important things about new casinos is that they offer fresh content. You might have played on your platform of choice extensively and want some new games to spice up your online gambling. Pursuing new casinos is a reliable way to find new games.

Fresh bonuses. New casinos often have amazing bonuses since their primary focus during their first few months of business is to attract more customers. These bonuses can range from first-time deposit bonuses up to third-time deposit bonuses. If youâ€™re looking for new bonuses, youâ€™ll find them at new casinos.

Disadvantages

While there are certainly benefits to playing on a fresh casino platform, there are also disadvantages. We want our readers to have reliable information before choosing their next platform, we cover everythingâ€”so here are some of the disadvantages that come from new casinos:

You canâ€™t judge their reputation and reliability yet. Many new casinos still need time before they have an â€˜establishedâ€™ reputation. Because of their young age, itâ€™s possible that they seem enticing on the surface but provide a poor playing experience for their players. Whether the reasons for a poor experience include server instability, a lack of transparency, or slow payouts, they will only fully come to light a few months from the casinoâ€™s starting date.

Responsible gambling

While gambling is something that thousands of players enjoy every day, it can also create concerns with dependency. It is important that you gamble responsibly and take note of signs of gambling addiction when they do arise. All including new gambling sites are strictly for players over the age of 18.

If you want to learn more about gambling addiction or how you or someone you love can get the help that they need, consider reading more at: https://hopetrustindia.com/blog/gambling-addiction/. You can also read about responsible gambling on the online casino platform that you visit.

Disclaimer: Online casino involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. Indian online casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region and state. Please check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal and available where you live. The views expressed in this article are the authorâ€™s own and do not necessarily reflect The News Minute opinion. This article was created by New-casino.in and has been published as part of a partnership.