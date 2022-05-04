Best Litecoin Casinos & Top LTC Gambling Sites for 2022

All we hear these days when it comes to crypto gambling is about Bitcoin, but what about Litecoin? This altcoin is as reliable as BTC and itâ€™s four times as fast.

Thatâ€™s why weâ€™re digging deep to find the best LTC casinos and gambling sites.

After our research, our top Litecoin casino is Bitstarz . It has an enormous amount of games playable directly with LTC and showers players with their race promos and reload bonuses.

That said, weâ€™re sure any of our best Litecoin gambling sites will do depending on your preferences.

Letâ€™s take a look.

Best Litecoin Casinos

1. Bitstarz - Best Litecoin Casino Overall

Pros:

Over 3,300 games from 22 providers

Exclusive games developed in-house with high RTP

Super fast payouts

Great Bitstarz bonuses

â€¢ VIP program featuring a custom VIP manager

Cons:

â€¢ No live casino games in some countries

Bitstarz is one of the original crypto casinos, dating back to the early days of Bitcoin. They have an outstanding games library including in-house developed games. The VIP program is also one of the best in the business for high rollers looking for a permanent home, even if the site is also catered to casual players looking for eclectic gambling fun.

Games: 4.8/5

Bitstarz takes the winner position with a solid 4.8/5 for its library that cotains tons of Litecoin exclusive games.

In fact, thereâ€™s over 3,360 games from 22 providers casino players know and love, including Betsoft, Blueprint, and Play N Go.

To help you find games in this extensive library, you can click the "Feeling Lucky" button to let the site suggest a title.

The slots are varied with many jackpot slots and even games developed by Bitstarz like Bitstarz Billion, a revamp of classic five reel slots with 100 paylines, but most of a 97.1% RTP.

LTC Promotions: 5/5

You can start playing with just $20 and claim the welcome package up to 250 LTC plus 180 free spins, spread out over your first four deposits.

If youâ€™re looking for special treatment, you can deposit at least $2,500 and be instantly enrolled in their VIP program - granting access to better bonuses, a 24/7 dedicated VIP manager, early access to new games, unrestricted priority cashouts, and more.

Banking: 4.5/5

Litecoin deposits start at 0.01 LTC without limit and, most importantly, without a fee from Bitstarz.

The site will let you withdraw your winnings in LTC, starting at $50 (0.38 LTC) and going all the way up to $20,000 (150 LTC). Transactions are free of charge and instant when you use LTC.

Security & Reputation: 4.5/5

Another reason we feature this Curacao-licensed online operator in our top three is the impressive amount of awards it received.

Bitstarz received several certifications including Players' Choice, Best Casino, and Best Support, and itâ€™s indeed one of the best Bitcoin casinos out there.

Thereâ€™s also a great selection of provably fair games.

Get your Bitstarz welcome offer

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Game Library of any Litecoin Casino

Pros:

Over 7,000 games

Huge welcome bonus package

Some of the best online slots

No fees on LTC transactions

Nearly instant payouts

Great 7Bit Casino bonus codes

Cons:

â€¢ Not all the games are available in the LTC section

7Bit is the best casino to play directly with your LTC, and compete with other LTC players with a generous LTC welcome bonus. You can play without fees and enjoy lightspeed transactions. You can also test the fairness of the games at this critically acclaimed casino.

Games: 4.75/5

7Bit features over 7,000 games from renowned providers such as Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Yggdrasil. It also has lesser-known developers that offer visually pleasing games such as ELK.

Additionally, you can play most of these games directly with Litecoin with 7Bit's dedicated Litecoin section. You'll find online slots, virtual table games, and even live casino games which you can bet on using your favorite token.

LTC Promotions: 3.75/5

The welcome package will reward your first four deposits, and even though the amounts are in Bitcoin, you can still receive the Litecoin equivalent for your LTC casino needs.

The first time you fund your account, 7Bit will give you a 100% bonus up to 1.5 BTC as well as 100 free spins. If you want to deposit again, you can use the code "2DEP" and "3DEP" to receive 50% up to 1.25 BTC .

The code "4DEP" will grant you 100% on top of your funds up to 1 BTC for the fourth deposit. Each bonus comes with a 45x wagering requirement which is not the most reasonable, but it's still attainable with a bit of consistent play.

What really stood out for us though were the races - slot and table game players can earn thousands of dollars in cash, comp points, and free spins every week.

Banking: 4/5

To play, you'll simply have to deposit a minimum of 0.015 LTC without fees, and the funds are credited in a couple minutes depending on the Litecoin network load.

The withdrawals are also instantaneous, and the minimum amount is set at 0.015 LTC, still without any fee to worry about.

We couldnâ€™t award a perfect score here because e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller are charged upon deposit, but if youâ€™re going straight between Litecoin wallets this isnâ€™t an issue.

Security & Reputation: 4.5/5

7Bit features the best of both worlds, with a huge selection of provably fair games but also RNG-confirmed games as well.

The ability for players to check the transparency of the games is something we appreciated very much.

Click here to claim the 7Bit welcome bonus

3. mBit Casino - Best Bonuses of any Litecoin Casino

Pros:

â€¢ 3,600+ games

3,600+ games â€¢ Great blackjack games

Great blackjack games â€¢ Low deposit minimum

Low deposit minimum â€¢ Bitty Quiz offering up to 5,000 free spins

Cons:

â€¢ Part of the library is not playable with LTC

Part of the library is not playable with LTC â€¢ Slightly high wagering requirements

mBit offers a great number of high quality games and amazing bonuses. The Bitty Quiz is a very engaging mini-game that rewards players with free spins, and is just one example of their unique promotions.

Games: 4.5/5

mBit offers over 3,600 games from many different providers. This includes a huge selection of slots and live casino games from Pragmatic Play, Lucky Streak, Amatic, and more. Please note that these arenâ€™t avaliable in all countries.

Jackpot hunters also find a great home here, with a superior selection of over 100 jackpot slots.

LTC Promotions: 4/5

New players can claim bonuses on their three first deposits. The first incentive will reward you with a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC and give you 300 free spins available on several slots.

The second deposit can benefit from a 100% bonus up to 2.5 BTC and the third from 75% up to 1.5 BTC. The cash portion of the bonus has a reasonable 35x play through, though the 40x wagering requirement on the free spins we find a bit high for our liking.

There are also several reload bonuses and a cashback incentive, but we fell in love with the Bitty Quiz, which is an exclusive game and rewards you with up to 5,000 free spins. We only regret that most tournaments will only give mBTC points, which are the VIP points.

Banking: 5/5

mBit accepts LTC deposits from 0.010 LTC without limit and withdrawals between 0.010 LTC and 100 LTC. To top it off, you won't experience any fees from mBit at all.

On the withdrawal side you can expect your cashouts to be processed within 10 minutes, which is lightning quick compared to traditional online casinos.

This is fast and hassle free all around.

Security & Reputation: 5/5

mBit has a license by Curacao's Gaming Control Board (GCB). Its RNG is regularly controlled by iTech Labs. Itâ€™s one of the original online crypto casinos that has been in business for almost 10 years.

You can aso compete with confidence with their full menu of provably fair games.

Get the best mBit casino bonuses

4. Wild Casino - Best Litecoin Casino for Live Blackjack

Pros:

â€¢ 2 live casinos

2 live casinos â€¢ 10% LTC boost for every deposit

10% LTC boost for every deposit â€¢ Clean, easy-use interface and UI

Clean, easy-use interface and UI â€¢ Massive welcome package

Cons:

â€¢ Only 300+ games available

Wild Casino is the casino for you if youâ€™re into live blackjack. It provides high-end tables and thereâ€™s a jackpot up for grabs every week - and what this casino lacks in game variety they hit hard with arguably the best Litecoin deposit bonus packages going.

Games: 3.75/5

Even though there are a little over 300 games to play here, you will find a great variety of online video slots and a decent â€˜new gamesâ€™ menu thatâ€™s constantly being refreshed. Call this a quality over quantity online casino.

Thereâ€™s also a larger percentage of table games like blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, and baccarat for all the classic gamblers out there.

What really stands out here is the quality of the live dealer casinos. Thereâ€™s a huge variety of 16 live blackjack tables in HD, including Early Payout Blackjack with itâ€™s 99.5% player payout percentage, the highest online.

LTC Promotions: 4/5

When you make your first deposit, you can use the code "CRYPTO300" to get a 300% bonus up to $3,000, one of the highest single matches goin. After that, you can get a 150% bonus of up to $1,500 for the next four subsequent deposits.

Plus, Litecoin depositors should know that every deposit in crypto is rewarded with a 10% bonus with a 10x rollover requirement.

There are many other incentives to take advantage of, and live casino enthusiasts will undoubtedly love the Wild Diamond 7's Progressive Jackpot (currently around $200,000) you can participate in when you wager just $1 in sidebets.

Banking: 3.5/5

Wild Casino requires a minimum deposit of $20 (0.15 LTC), and you can deposit up to $100,000 (756 LTC) without being charged.

However, we recommend selecting a higher transaction fee on the blockchain to receive confirmation faster.

Expect cashouts within 24 hours, which is less of a guarantee than our other online crypto casinos but quite fast nonetheless.

Security & Reputation: 3.5/5

Wild Casino offers a valid SHA256 certificate on all of its pages. The site comes from a team with 31 years of experience in the gambling industry.

Click here to claim Wild Casinoâ€™s bonuses

5. Super Slots - Best LTC Welcome Bonus of any Litcoin Casino Site

Pros:

â€¢ Generous and unlimited friend referral system

Generous and unlimited friend referral system â€¢ Solid table games list

Solid table games list â€¢ Exotic card games

Exotic card games â€¢ 400% crypto first deposit offer

Cons:

â€¢ Restrictive game selection

Restrictive game selection â€¢ Relatively slow payments

Super Slots is the casino on our list with the most generous crypto welcome bonus, which could be due to this cryptocurrency casinoâ€™s young age (it was launched in 2020) - and yet years later they still havenâ€™t downgraded it so itâ€™s looking like much more than just a schtick of a launch promo.

Games: 3.5/5

Super Slots offers over 220 games from providers such as Magma, Betsoft, and Fresh Deck for the live casino games. In addition to a good selection of slots, you can experience virtual and live casino games of blackjack, poker, roulette, and even more exotic card games such as Andar Bahar.

This is the smallest menu in our list, so weâ€™d like to see some improvement here. That said, the table games list at Superslots can punch with sites that offer much larger menus.

LTC Promotions: 4.75/5

Newcomers can take advantage of a 400% cryptocurrency welcome bonus . Itâ€™s subject to a 48 playthrough, which is quite high, but itâ€™s also the best single match bonus in the game.

Referring a friend to Super Slots is also extremely rewarding since you'll receive a 200% bonus for each friend that deposits (plus 50 free spins) - and thereâ€™s no max to the amount of referrals.

Weekday players can also benefit from their Tuesday and Wednesday reloads, plus earn 10% cash back for any Monday to Friday play.

Banking: 3.5/5

You can start playing with as little as $20 and deposit up to $100,000.

Super Slots will credit your winnings in 48 hours, and transactions with LTC are free of charge. Compared to other crypto casinos this is on the long side, but again - itâ€™s about normal in the broader casino industry.

Security & Reputation: 3.5/5

We've encountered the same issue with Super Slots as we did with Wild Casino: it lacks clear information about its licensing, which is why we canâ€™t score the casino highly in this area.

That said, since they are located in Panama we assume theyâ€™re licensed there even if it hasnâ€™t been communicated specifically. Also, with more than 30 years in the business, plus a plethora of glowing reviews online we can back the legitimacy of this bitcoin casino 100%.

Get your 400% crypto bonus

Pros:

â€¢ Daily tournaments on all games

Daily tournaments on all games â€¢ Massive 9-tier deposit bonus

Massive 9-tier deposit bonus â€¢ Unlimited referral system rewarding both players

Unlimited referral system rewarding both players â€¢ No fees and fast transactions with LTC

Cons:

â€¢ Limited selection of live dealers

Limited selection of live dealers â€¢ Several restricted countries

Pros:

â€¢ Over 150 games with many 3D slots

Over 150 games with many 3D slots â€¢ Weekend Reload Bonus offering 400% up to $2,000

Weekend Reload Bonus offering 400% up to $2,000 â€¢ Player of The Month Award giving exclusive rewards to nominee

Cons:

â€¢ LTC payouts in 48 hours

LTC payouts in 48 hours â€¢ Dated interface

Pros:

â€¢ Over 25 years of experience

Over 25 years of experience â€¢ One of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks

One of the â€¢ Low rollover requirement (14x for the crypto welcome bonus)

Cons:

â€¢ Few casino promotions

Few casino promotions â€¢ The poker experience is better if you download their app

Pros:

â€¢ In-depth betting options on over 31 sports

In-depth betting options on over 31 sports â€¢ Seen on major media, including CNBC and Fox Sports

Seen on major media, including CNBC and Fox Sports â€¢ Crypto incentives that can be cumulated

Cons:

â€¢ Unattractive site

Unattractive site â€¢ Not that many live games

Pros:

â€¢ 30 sports betting categories

30 sports betting categories â€¢ Lively poker room

Lively poker room â€¢ Unlimited withdrawals with LTC

Unlimited withdrawals with LTC â€¢ Sports bonus offering 50% extra up to $250

Cons:

â€¢ Only 300 games available

Only 300 games available â€¢ Withdrawals limited to one every three days

How We Ranked the Top Litecoin Casinos

Game Library:

Thereâ€™s no point signing up to a Litecoin casino site if you can exhaust their games menu in just a couple of sessions. Thatâ€™s why weâ€™re selecting online casinos that not only have huge games menus, but also offer sports betting, poker, horse racing, and more.

Litecoin-Friendly Promotions:

Welcome bonuses and promotions are an excellent way to play longer and get more out of your experience. Nonetheless, not each promotion will accept Litecoin as a deposit method, so we've gathered the most exciting incentives to take advantage of with your token.

Litecoin Banking:

Every online establishment featured in this list will accept Litecoin; however, we want to detail the conditions they may impose to use it. Our goal is to let you know the most about eventual fees and limitations you may face when using Litecoin at any of these online casinos.

Related Post: Best Dogecoin casinos

Security & Reputation:

Even if you play using cryptocurrencies, you need to be careful with your data. Our team covered the licensing and security measures put in place to protect you.

Best Litecoin Casinos & Gambling Sites - FAQ

What Is A Good Litecoin Bonus?

All the best litecoin casinos try to attract players with incentives giving either more funds to play with or free spins to use on online slots.

These offers present a great way to play longer; you just have to pay attention to the conditions asked of you. The main thing to consider is the wagering (or rollover) requirement.

The average casino will require you to play through your awarded bonus about 35 times to be able to cash it out - so consider anything above 40 to be high and anything under 30 to be generous.

What Are Blockchain Fees?

It's no secret - crypto transactions are subject to fees. At the time of writing, the cost for LTC transactions is set at around $0.30 for instance.

This fee is way lower than with BTC, but it's essential to keep the token existing by remunerating the miners, who work to check all the transactions and ensure theyâ€™re valid.

Thankfully, most online casinos won't charge you for LTC transactions, so that's one less fee you'll have to worry about.

Is Litecoin Gambling Safe?

Yes, cryptocurrencies are decentralized, and your transactions will be anonymous, but when you play online you can still expose yourself to data breaches.

In this day and age, your data is more precious than anything, which is why you need to play on sites that can guarantee it won't fall into the hands of a hacker.

To check if a gambling site is able to do so, you can check the certificate of the page to ensure it features encryption that's up to modern standards (256-bit) but also that the establishment operates legally with a license.

What Are the Primary Benefits of Litecoin Casinos?

Litecoin has unique characteristics that make it an excellent payment alternative, particularly for online gaming withdrawals and deposits.

It has the fastest transaction speeds and lowest transaction fees, as well as the highest level of privacy and security. Personal information is not stored in LTC wallets. This means that all LTC transactions are private.

In addition, Litecoin players and crypto depositors typically get larger bonuses.

What Are Some Litecoin Casino Drawbacks?

Like all other cryptocurrencies, Litecoin has a couple of drawbacks to consider:

â€¢ Usability: Managing crypto assets is more difficult for novices than standard bank account transfers. The operation requires extra caution, particularly the first few times.

Managing crypto assets is more difficult for novices than standard bank account transfers. The operation requires extra caution, particularly the first few times. â€¢ Cannot be refunded: Blockchain is a decentralized technology solution that eliminates bank regulations, limits, and transaction confirmation.

How Do I Choose the Best Litecoin Online Casino for Me?

It may seem obvious but before choosing a Litecoin casino, you should ask yourself what kind of games you like most, if you want a big deposit bonus, and what kind of weekly promotions you may want to take advantage of.

For us, the site that best exemplifies these requirements is 7Bit Casino - theyâ€™ve got an impossible to exhaust casino games menu, and some of the best reloads and races going.

A Quick Comparison of Our Top LTC Casinos

Bitstarz : Exclusive in-house developed games, VIP program with a dedicated account manager, lightning fast payouts; 100% up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins bonus

7Bit Casino : Dedicated LTC casino, regular tournaments, unparalleled game library; 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins bonus

mBit Casino : Solid long time reputation LTC casino, huge games list, unique promos, quick payouts; 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins bonus

Wild Casino : Two live casinos to enjoy, exciting jackpots for live dealer blackjack, large first deposit multiple; 300% up to $3,000 bonus

Super Slots : Generous crypto welcome offer, great selection of table games, lucrative refer a friend promotion; 400% up to $4,000 bonus

Get Started at a Litecoin Casino

Click the sign up button on the top right corner of your screen. Enter your email, choose a password and select your currency. If you have a bonus code, this is where youâ€™ll have to enter it.

Deposit Your Litecoin

You can change your currency and 7Bit will generate a QR code so you can send a payment. You can also claim a bonus here if you havenâ€™t before. The next step is filling in your info (Name, address, date of birth, phone number), itâ€™s optional and you can do it later.

Play Away

Your account is set up and youâ€™re now ready to play all the games 7Bit has to offer!

Ready to Explore the Top Litecoin Casinos?

In our opinion, Bitstarz is not only the best choice for Litecoin players, but for most crypto players.

Its game selection is unparalleled. The races feature will keep you engaged while making you compete for generous prizes, and the site has been praised by big names in the industry.

That said, weâ€™ve also outlined many other Litecoin casinos that could serve you well depending on your specific needs.

Whichever LTC casino you decide on, we hope you gamble responsibly.

