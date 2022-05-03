Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2022: Where to Gamble Online Using Crypto

With the security and speed of crypto, it’s no wonder gambling sites are jumping on the train. In fact, we had to sift through dozens to write our post on the best crypto gambling sites.

During our search, we found a clear list of Bitcoin casinos driving the industry forward - no frills, no fake licenses, no too good to be true bonuses - just pure unadulterated blockchain betting bliss.

We’ve put Bitstarz Casino up top for its unique promotions, long list of BTC games, and generous free spins bonus for new players, but we’re sure any on the list will do you just fine.

Let’s break it down.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Over 2,700 games from 22 providers

Great Bitstarz casino bonus codes

Multiple awards, including best casino and best support

Large provably fair games menu

Nice selection of Megaways, “Book Of”, and bonus buy games

Bitstsarz is a crypto-only online casino that offers users the opportunity to use six different digital coins. This includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

To welcome new players, Bitstarz offers bonuses on the first four deposits. When you make your first deposit, you'll receive a 100% bonus of up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. Over your next four deposits, you’ll get up to 4 BTC, for a grand total of 5 BTC or other crypto equivalents.

Bitstarz also has tournaments for newcomers on online slots and table games with prizes for the best players. From time to time, you'll also see unique promotions you won’t find at other Bitcoin casinos like lotteries with a top prize; at press time the raffle was offering a Tesla Model 3.

We also really loved their constantly updated new games menu, which means even veteran players will find this Bitcoin casino fresh. There’s also a section dedicated to Bitcoin games where you can play in cryptocurrency.

They’ve got a Curacao license and have been praised over the years for their customer support, being awarded the Player’s Choice award at multiple industry events.

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Slots

Races with a live leaderboard and hefty prizes

Bonuses such as free spins, cash, and trips

Weekly incentives like reloads and cashback bonuses

Massive 1,200+ online casino games menu

7Bit Casino offers deposits with the most common cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ripple, and Litecoin.

They’ve got a welcome package granting players a 100% bonus up to 1.5 BTC on the first deposit and 100 free spins, a 50% bonus up to 1.25 BTC on the second and third deposits, and a deposit bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC on the fourth payment.

7Bit also creates tournaments for different games called ‘races’ with a live leaderboard, and winners are awarded prizes ranging from a $1,000 prize pool to thousands of comp points. So, don’t forget to use 7Bit Casino bonus codes and have the best gaming experience ever.

Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Thunderkick, and more top-tier providers contribute to 7Bit's vast 7000+ game portfolio. 7Bit offers not just a fantastic selection of high-quality slots but also a wide range of classic casino table games and variants to keep things fresh.

Like many other best Bitcoin casinos, 7Bit has a Curacao license.

3. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Poker

Exciting and generous poker tournaments

Great casino/poker combo bonuses

Free withdrawals and deposits with cryptos

Ignition is known for its poker tournaments; it offers zone poker, anonymous tables, knock-out tournaments, and their Monthly Milly with $1,000,000 guaranteed is one of the best online.

In addition to the poker offerings, you can experience 117 online slots, 33 table games ranging from blackjack to roulette, 8 video poker games, and 30 live dealer games, Super 6, roulette, and baccarat.

Ignition lets players deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, but also credit cards and Voucher.

Every week, Ignition also has a 100% reload bonus of up to $1,000 for your crypto deposits. Most incentives are aimed at poker players, and you can claim the Bad Beat Bonus if you were unlucky, which is worth 100x the Big Blind and can go up to $1,000, for instance.

Curaçao licenses and regulates Ignition's services.

4. Cloudbet - Best Crypto Banking Options at Any Bitcoin Gambling Site

Large list of accepted cryptocurrencies

Payments processed in under 10 minutes without fees

Unique live dealer games

Sports betting with low/no margin betting

Cloudbet allows deposits and withdrawals with crypto staples like Bitcoin, BCH, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Avalanche, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, Chainlink, Dogecoin, and many more - in fact, it’s got the most variety in our list of.

They’ll instantly double your money up to 5 BTC (or equivalent in other cryptocurrencies) on your initial deposit. On Thursday, there's also a reload deposit bonus that could go as high as 100% up to $5000 depending on your loyalty status.

We scrolled through thousands of Bitcoin casino games from top-tier developers like Nucleus Gaming, Evolution, and NetEnt. There are also lots of table games ranging from blackjack to poker and baccarat, as well as over 60 live dealers including game shows like Deal or No Deal.

Cryptocurrencies may also be used for sports betting and esports with over 30 events to choose from and bet on live. Most games, including sports betting and live dealer games, can be played directly with cryptos - and they’ve even got great zero margin bet promos. Cloudbet is easily one of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks available today.

Curacao licenses Cloudbet, and they have built a solid reputation for themselves since the site's inception in 2013.

5. mBit - Best Game Variety of Any Bitcoin Gambling Site

Over 2,000 casino games from top providers

Multiple cryptocurrencies are accepted

Possibility to wager directly in Bitcoin

Three-tier welcome bonus including up to 300 free spins

mBit Casino is a great option because it offers deposits in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin. Deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly and without fees. You also can use Bitcoin to play crypto games directly.

New players can see their three first deposits rewarded. The first one will get them a 110% bonus up to 1 BTC (or equivalent in another crypto) and 300 free spins usable on any slot.

With the second deposit, players can claim a 100% bonus up to 2.5 BTC and a 75% bonus up to 1.5 BTC with the third one.

Every Friday, you can grab a 100% reload bonus of up to 2.5 BTC, and this offer can be redeemed twice. Our favorite incentive is a mini-game called the Bitty Quiz, where you can answer questions in a type of online casino pub quiz to get free spins.

They offer around 2,000 Bitcoin casino games from well-known developers, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution, and Betsoft. The games include hundreds of card games that are great variants on blackjack or poker, such as Joker Poker and Jacks or Better.

mBit also has over 50 live tables if you enjoy watching the game unfold in front of your eyes.

They’re under license by Curaçao, and the crypto casino site is regularly audited by iTechLabs, an independent agency.

6. Cafe Casino - Best Referral Program of Any BTC Gambling Site

Transactions with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Crypto friend referral offering up to $125

Huge first deposit match for crypto depositors

Games by top providers like Spinomenal, Revolver Gaming, and Genesis

At Cafe Casino, you can deposit Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. To withdraw, you can use the same cryptocurrencies but also Bitcoin SV.

Cafe Casino offers a welcome bonus available to all players but is more generous for Bitcoin users. The first deposit with a credit card is rewarded with a 250% bonus up to $1,500, whereas with BTC, you can claim a 350% match bonus up to $2,500.

When you refer a friend, you can get $100 when they make their first deposit and an additional $25 if this deposit is made using Bitcoin.

You can play over 300 casino games by Revolver Gaming, Spinomenal, and many more. Cafe Casino offers online slots with three reels, five reels, progressive jackpots, and online casino games, both virtual and live. The live games include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and super 6.

All of these Bitcoin casino games offered come from licensed providers, and the online casino itself is licensed by Curacao.

7. Wild Casino - Most Generous Bonuses of Any BTC Gambling Site

Over 300 games, provided by Dragon Studios, Betsoft, etc.

11 cryptocurrencies to deposit and withdraw

Crypto Welcome Bonus offering up to $9,000

Wild Casino offers one of the widest variety of crypto methods to deposit and withdraw. You can use Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, BCH, Solana, Chainlink, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Stellar.

For fiat deposits, the welcome bonus goes up to $5,000. However, if you deposit using cryptos, you can receive up to $9,000 over five deposits. Your first deposit will be rewarded with a 300% bonus up to $3,000 and the next four with a 150% bonus up to $1,500.

At Wild Casino, you'll be able to enjoy over 300 games, including fruit machines, five-reels, and progressive jackpots provided by Betsoft, Dragon Studios, and more. To mix things up, you can also play live dealer blackjack, roulette, poker games, and virtual table games.

8. Red Dog - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Table Games

Over 150 games provided by RTG and Visionary iGaming

Extra rewards for deposits using Neosurf or Bitcoin

Amazing 24/7 reload bonus

Great list of table games

Red Dog lets you make unlimited deposits with Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. However, you can also use Neosurf, Visa, Mastercard, and PayID to deposit. Withdrawals can be made with Bitcoin, credit cards, or wire transfers without fees.

Do keep in mind however that there’s a minimum $150 withdrawal, which is a bit high.

Red Dog offers a 225% welcome bonus which goes up to 245% if you use Neosurf or Bitcoin. Then, you can claim the new game bonus, which is often updated and will give out extra money and free spins on the current new game depending on how much you deposit.

Finally, Red Dog offers a 24/7 bonus rewarding players with 120%, 135%, or 160% for depositing $30, $75, or $150 and with an extra 25% for Bitcoin and Neosurf deposits.

RTG provides all Red Dog's titles, and they offer over 250 games, including over 210 slots and 47 table games ranging from poker to blackjack and roulette. The many variants include Caribbean stud, French Roulette, and arcade games like Fish Catch.

9. CSGO Empire - Best Esports Crypto Gambling Site

Extensive esports betting section

Free crates are awarded as you play

Amazing graphics

CSGO isn't a conventional online gambling site; you can deposit with cryptos and e-wallets but also import your in-game skins.

While the promotions available at the site are minimal, there are freebies to be awarded the more you play and increase your level.

CSGO Empire focuses mostly on live betting with its three games. Terrorists, Anti-Terrorists, and Draw are the three options on the live roulette table.

The second game is a coin flip game in which you compete against another person, with live outcomes.

The third game is dedicated to eSports, where you may wager on games such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, League of Legends (LOL), Rocket League, Overwatch, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six: Siege, Valiant, and others.

How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Crypto Banking Options:

There’s no point writing a post on the best Bitcoin gambling sites without ensuring our picks offer long lists of options from big boys like Bitcoin all the way down to altcoins like Shiba Inu.

Crypto Incentives:

All online casinos offer welcome bonuses and promotions, but it’s our team’s job to carefully go through these offers to bring ones that are more than just big numbers in glossy print.

We're also ranking Bitcoin casinos that have constant reload bonuses, free spins, and races.

Game Selection:

We've explored the libraries of games offered by the world’s top crypto casinos to ensure you'll never get bored - whether it’s live dealer casinos, table games variants, jackpot slots, or provably fair games we’re making sure our casinos are packed with options.

Licensing & Fairness:

To ensure your safety, we've only reviewed licensed online casinos that are audited by third parties for fairness. We’ll break it all down so you can go in worry-free.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites - FAQ

Which Cryptocurrencies Can I Use at These Casinos?

Since Bitcoin is the most popular crypto available, most online casinos will let you deposit and withdraw with this currency. However, depending on the online casino you intend to use, they may offer transactions with other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Ethereum, or Cardano.

Also, please note that some online casinos may let you deposit with a currency but will only pay out with another. If you don't own any crypto, you can easily acquire some with services like Moonpay or Zelle right in the Bitcoin gambling sites themselves.

Can I Exchange My Crypto for Another To Play at a Crypto Site?

Yes. Some sites will let you convert directly on their site through third-party financial services. Alternatively, you can now find brokers or online services on the internet that will swap your cryptos for another, minus a small fee.

What Are the Games Available, and Can I Use My Crypto To Bet?

Online Slots

These are the most popular games at online casinos, and they have greatly evolved over the years.

You'll find Bitcoin casino games that emulate the classic fruit machines from land-based casinos, but also new ones that now feature 2D and 3D animations, multipliers, and progressive jackpots.

Live Casino Games

If you long for the feeling of playing in a land-based casino and want to recapture this feeling at home, these are the games for you.

The game unfolds in real-time with a real dealer and other players at your sides. You’ll find classic casino games you know and love, but also versions with twists on the rules.

Table Games

Like online slots, classic table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are played against a computer with randomized results, and it allows the developers to introduce gameplay mechanics that you won’t typically see at traditional online casinos or brick and mortar ones.

For example, if you play Zappit Blackjack, you can literally "zap" a card you don't like.

Are Cryptocurrencies Safe for Gambling?

Cryptocurrencies are probably the safest way to gamble online because every transaction is transmitted to the blockchain network of the currency to be validated, and this network will keep a record of the exchange.

This greatly reduces the risk of fraud and prevents any Bitcoin gambling site from disappearing with your money. Moreover, the crypto casinos presented here all operate with a license delivered by a governmental institution.

These institutions will regularly audit Bitcoin casinos to ensure that they respect the regulations imposed upon the delivery of the license.

Can I Claim Welcome Bonuses If I Deposit With Cryptocurrencies?

Totally! Unless otherwise specified, the welcome bonuses and promotions are redeemable with any deposit method. Even better than that, some bonuses are more generously rewarded.

If you deposit using a cryptocurrency, some crypto casinos will also create promotions that will only work with cryptocurrencies.

So, Did You Find the Best Crypto Gambling Site for You?

Our top 10 of the best crypto gambling sites has come to an end with our top pick Bitstarz Casino, which will welcome you with its 3,500 games and generous crypto incentives that will keep you entertained.

While Bitstarz is our top pick, every single casino on our list should be a great choice for crypto gamblers for a simple reason: all of them offer players great game variety, generous bonuses, and an amazing user experience.

Whatever you decide to do, always ensure you gamble responsibly.

