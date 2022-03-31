Partner

Best 7Bit Casino Bonus Code Offers and Promos Currently Available

If you're looking for the best bonus available with 7Bit Casino, use this link to get up and running with their lucrative first deposit bonus.

Hereâ€™s a list of all 7Bit Casinoâ€™s bonus offers on offer right now:

- First deposit: 100% match up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

- Second deposit: 50% match up to 1.25 BTC (BONUS CODE: 2DEP)

- Third deposit: 50% match up to 1.25 BTC (BONUS CODE: 3DEP)

- Fourth deposit: 100% match up to 1 BTC (BONUS CODE: 4DEP)

- Must deposit a minimum of $10 (0.0003 BTC) during the weekend

- Must play balance to zero the same weekend without withdrawing

- 5-20% cashback added the following Monday

- 25% Monday boost up to $50 with min $20 (0.0006 BTC) deposit

- 40 or 100 free spins on selected games with min $20 (0.0006 BTC) deposit

- Players who deposit $100+ will receive 5% or 10% cashback

7Bit Casino has an insane 7000+ games list, offering perhaps the greatest variety of casino games online - and a full menu of bonuses to help you discover them.

Being one of the best crypto casinos first and foremost, they also offer players one of the best places to gamble with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and more.

If youâ€™re looking to create a new account at 7Bit Casino, or just a regular player looking to take advantage of bonus codes then this article is for you - because weâ€™ve read the fine print and are gonna break down the promotions in plain English so you donâ€™t have to.

Let's start by explaining how to claim the bonus codes of 7Bit Casino.

How to Claim the 7Bit Casino Bonus Codes

You may have noticed up top that the only 7Bit Casino promotion with codes is in their welcome package.

The rest are applied automatically depending on timeframes and deposit amount.

That said, the welcome bonus is just as convenient as it gets applied the second you make your first deposit with no code required.

The 100 free spins are automatically credited to your account as well.

Itâ€™s only over your next three deposits that youâ€™re required to put in the codes 2DEP, 3DEP, and 4DEP respectively.

Letâ€™s take you through the process to get things fully up to speed.

Create a 7Bit Casino Account

Click the green "sign up'' button on the upper-right side of the screen.

From here, a small screen will appear asking for your email, the currency you want to use, and an eight-character password.

Enter the information required (if you have a promotion code available for registering, you can use it here too) and press the "sign up" green button to finish the register.

Verify Your Email

After entering your information, 7Bit Casino will send you a notification to verify your email. Click the link sent to your email and you will be done with the verification.

Log in and Deposit

Once youâ€™ve entered your 7Bit Casino account, press the green "deposit" button and make a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify for the welcome bonus.

ActÃ­vate Welcome Package

After you finish, a notification will appear letting you know that you can activate the welcome package.

Go to the "deposit bonuses" option and choose to activate the welcome bonus; it will be made effective immediately.

Entering the Code for Your Second Bonus

After youâ€™ve played through the first deposit bonus, you can go to the bonuses section of your account and enter the code 2DEP to activate the second bonus.

If you want to use the third and fourth deposit bonus, repeat this step using the respective codes. Remember to always activate the codes before you make the deposit.

Who is Eligible for 7Bit Casino Welcome Bonus?

7Bit Casino only accepts players at least 18 years old or have the minimum legal age required for online gambling in their country.

Unfortunately, the following countries are restricted from 7Bit Casino promotions: Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Croatia, Republic of Moldova, Estonia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Romania, Slovenia, Albania, Belgium, Slovakia, Belarus, Serbia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Latvia, and North Macedonia.

Keep in mind that the offers and promotions of 7Bit Casino are limited to one per person, email, phone number, account number and IP.

Making multiple accounts is forbidden, and taking deposit bonuses with more than one may cause the termination of all your accounts and cancel any payout.

7Bit Casino Bonus Terms & Conditions

To qualify for a first deposit bonus, you need to make a minimum deposit of $20 (0.0006 BTC) or other fiat currency or crypto equivalent.

If you want to play slot games using the welcome bonus, the maximum bet is $1 or 0.00003 BTC per spin.

While you are playing with a bonus, your real money balance will be played first.

You won't be able to play progressive jackpot games with the bonus money.

There is no limit to withdrawals on wins derived from your first deposit bonus, however with the free spins thereâ€™s a maximum cash out of $100 or 0.003 BTC.

Once activated, the first deposit bonus cash expires after 14 days. The 100 free spins must be used within one day before they expire.

If you don't want to receive the first deposit bonus, you can cancel it or choose to refuse all the bonuses - but keep in mind that rejecting the bonus on your first deposit will render you unable to activate it on the other three deposits.

Bonus money has a 40x play through to cash out, while the free spins winnings must be wagered 45 times. Check out Bovada Bonus Code offer after 7BitCasino.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

Wagering requirements are a restriction put on casino bonuses to avoid player abuse.

These restrictions force you to wager your credited bonus amount a certain amount of times before youâ€™re able to cash out the money.

For example, if you make a deposit of $100 for a $100 bonus with 7Bitâ€™s 40 x wagering requirements, youâ€™ll need to wager 100 x 40 ($4000) to withdraw the cash.

It should be noted that not all casino games on 7Bit qualify. For example, live games don't contribute at all, and most table games contribute just 5% to your bonus.

While online slots typically contribute 100%, not all the slot games contribute; some games such as Mega Moolah, Mega Joker, or Reel Rush, and many other jackpots donâ€™t qualify.

We recommend checking their bonus terms for more information.

Banking Options at 7Bit Casino

To start playing in 7Bit Casino, you can use the following banking options:

• Visa

• MasterCard

• Maestro

• Neosurf

• Skrill

• Zimpler

• Neteller

• Bitcoin

• Bitcoin Cash

• Litecoin

• Ripple

• Ethereum

• Dogecoin

• Paysafecard

• MiFinity

• ecoPayz

The minimum deposit with credit cards, e-wallets, and online transfers is $5 and the maximum is $4,000.

Each deposit using these deposit methods will carry a fee of 2.5% except in Neosurf, Zimpler and Maestro Cards, where it is 0%, and ecoPayz, which has a fee of 5%.

If you prefer to use cryptocurrencies, the minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0001 BTC or other cryptocurrency equivalent.

If you want to withdraw the minimum amount is $30 for all methods while the maximum is $4,000 per transaction.

Withdrawals are typically processed in minutes.

Tips for Using Your 7Bit Casino Promo Code

Know How Much You Need to Play

Keep in mind that the bigger your casino bonuses are, the bigger the final amount of money youâ€™ll need to wager to be able to cash it out.

If you donâ€™t have a lot of time to dedicate itâ€™s probably better to deposit smaller.

Choose the Right Games

If you plan to complete the wagering requirements before the expiry date, we recommend you search through the slot games available at 7Bit casino beforehand.

That way, you can choose online slot games with good RTP and volatility, such as Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus or Wild Spin.

Manage Your Bets

Your deposit bonus will expire 14 days after activation, so we recommend you donâ€™t save up funds for the future; bet the maximum (in this case $1 per spin) to stand a better chance of meeting the wagering requirements faster.

7Bit Casino Promo Code Mistakes to Avoid

Withdrawing Too Early

Remember that trying to withdraw any exclusive bonus money without filling the wagering requirements is not possible.

If you want to withdraw the principal money (as long as you havenâ€™t eaten into the bonus money yet), it will be possible but youâ€™ll need to forfeit your bonus money.

Betting Small Increments

Normally if you play in a land or online casino, the smart thing to do is to bet safely, not risk too much, and safely withdraw if you have a lucky streak.

However, since this promotion only lasts a few days (14 in case of the welcome bonus) and youâ€™ll likely have to wager $4000 in the games before withdrawing, itâ€™s best to scale your bets a bit higher for a bigger chance of chasing that elusive number.

Read The Wagering Requirements

Thereâ€™s no sense diving right into the games and starting a huge roulette session, only to realize hours later that just 5% of your play could be used toward the welcome bonus.

You can avoid examples like this, and others, by first reading the terms and conditions of your bonus to understand exactly what is necessary.

Other Bonuses and Offers at 7Bit Casino

All players are automatically entered into this weekly slot tournament that ranks players for their continued participation in the casino. Every slot bet of $0.50 qualifies for the rankings.

Thereâ€™s a prize pool of $1750 and 1000 free spins.

This daily slot race is open to all players, with the top 30 slot players of the day each getting $150 + 250 free spins.

A daily table game race where the top players of the day split 30,000 comp points.

A slot tournament for new players that rewards the top 75 most active new players with a prize pool of $500, 500 free spins, and 15,000 comp points.

Every Monday you can get a 25% boost up to $50 with a min deposit of $20 (0.0006 BTC).

On Wednesdays you can get 40 free spins for any deposit of $20. If you deposit $50 or more, youâ€™ll receive 100 free spins instead.

Deposit $10 or more and play your account down to zero on any weekend, and youâ€™ll get 5-20% cashback (depending on how much you lose) delivered to your account on Monday.

Deposit $100 or more and get between 5% to 15% of your losses back.

7Bit Casino Bonus Code FAQ

Do the Promotion Codes Have An Expire Date?

7Bitâ€™s deposit bonus codes do not have an expiry date, however once each individual code has been redeemed the bonus does expire in 14 days if it has not been played.

Can I Activate A Promotion Code More Than One Time?

No, youâ€™ll only be able to redeem each bonus code once per player.

Where Can I Find 7Bit Casino Bonus Code Offers and Promos?

You can find all the offers of 7Bit Casino on its official website.

As for the codes, you can find them on the casino site itself. You can also find them here, as weâ€™re constantly updating their new promotions. Ignition bonus codes are also regularly updated.

Can I Use Multiple Promotion Codes At The Same Time?

No, 7Bit Casino and many other online casinos have a strict policy of only letting players activate one exclusive bonus at a time.

If you want to activate another promotion code, youâ€™ll need to cancel the one you are using at the moment.

Can I Activate Promotions Codes From My Phone?

Yes, like many other online casinos 7Bit Casino counts a fully functional version for mobiles, so you can login and insert the code just like if you were on a computer. .

I Activated The Promo Code But I Haven't Received Anything?

First, for the full details read the terms and conditions of the code to check you haven't made any mistakes, or if thereâ€™s anything else you need to do while making a deposit.

If youâ€™re still stuck, you can communicate with the staff of 7Bit Casino using the email support@7bitCasino.com .

7Bit Casino Deposit Bonus Code Offers & Promos Conclusion

Itâ€™s clear that 7Bit Casino is a great online casino, made better by multiple promotions that allow players to explore their epic casino games with bigger bankrolls.

For that reason, we encourage you to click through to their website and sign up.

Your initial deposit bonus will be credited automatically, though from then you can enter 2DEP, 3DEP, and 4DEP on your next three deposits to complete the package.

