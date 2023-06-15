BESCOM says 50 percent tariff increase bill is fake, asks consumers to be cautious

The statement released by BESCOM pointed out several discrepancies in the fake bill.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has faced backlash from citizens following numerous complaints of significant hikes in electricity bills, while some consumers are still awaiting their bills. The situation escalated when a handwritten bill began circulating on social media, alleging a 50% tariff increase.

The bill compared the consumption charges for May and June, indicating a surge in costs. However, BESCOM has denounced the bill as fake and issued a statement on Wednesday, June 14, cautioning consumers against believing such claims.

The statement released by BESCOM pointed out several discrepancies in the fake bill. Notably, it lacked crucial details such as the RR number, account number, name, and address of the consumer.

“Fake bill has no RR number, account number, name, and address of the consumer.

In the fake bill, it is stated that BESCOM has issued 55 paise per unit as Fuel Adjustment Cost (FAC) in the May month bill. However, in the May bill, BESCOM collected only 6 paise per unit as FAC charges from the consumers. Like in the June bill, the fake bill mentioned that BESCOM collected Rs 2.64 as FAC charges. But in the June bill, BESCOM collected only 59 paise per unit FAC as arrears,” the statement said and requested to not pay attention to the bill.

The handwritten bill, being shared on social media, compared two billing cycles, illustrating an increase in charges. According to the bill, the person was billed Rs 1162 for consuming 131 units in May, while in June, they were charged Rs 2166 for consuming 163 units. The bill claimed a tariff hike of Rs 4.42 per unit and criticised the lack of a detailed breakdown of charges, particularly highlighting the increase in the FAC from Rs 0.55 to Rs 2.64. The bill concluded with the phrase "nothing free in this world."