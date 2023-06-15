BESCOM issues clarification over high electricity bills for June

After the tariffs were revised, an enhanced average 70 paise per unit is being collected in the June bills.

The newly hiked electricity tariff rates in Karnataka have left consumers fuming. Many who received their bills in June noticed that their bill had gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 600, even more in a few cases, when compared to their average bills earlier. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revised the power tariff on May 12, raising it to an average 70 paise per unit for all household connections in the state. The order was given retrospective effect from April. Due to revision of tariff, an enhanced average 70 paise per unit is being collected in the June bills.

No unit wise billing, Stright Rs.7 per unit where as last month itself it was segmented on proper billing, Very disappointed with this decision. How come on one go Bescom charges Rs.7 per unit without Notice even.#bescom #Bangalore #Youth #karnatakaNews #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/cgLE0gIc2k — Sagar Samrat Mund (@SagarMund) June 11, 2023

Most complicated bill to understand #bescom.my average bill per month is around 1200. This month bill More than 2000 .#freebies #karnataka pic.twitter.com/dLj2KCSCt8 — Basavaraj (@ibasu_mp) June 10, 2023

@NammaBESCOM, @BescomHelpline

Hello BESCOM,



Can you pls help me understand why such huge bill charge?



1. Period bill 4/4/23 to 4/5/22 consumption of 118 units the bill amount is ₹779 and latest bill period 4/5/23 to 4/6/23 consumption of 188 units the bill amount is ₹1863. pic.twitter.com/khBpnAO3Dy June 14, 2023

After complaints started flooding in, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) issued a clarification saying the hike in tariff for June is for two reasons. It said that the notice for KERC tariff order was made on May 12, which was delayed due to the Karnataka Assembly elections and code of conduct being in place. Normally, the notification comes by March end and gets implemented from the new financial year which begins on April 1. It further clarified that the tariff order was notified prior to the formation of the new government, which happened on May 20.

Due to this, the new tariff got reflected in June’s bill. The rise in bill amounts were due to “impact of two months’ increase in tariff” along with “impact of high power purchase cost in the month of March 2023.” It also said that the tariffs are expected to become lower in the subsequent months.

The KERC has directed various Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to look into the genuine grievances of consumers and resolve them. They have also been instructed to offer extension of payment date if the circumstances call for it. As part of the Gruha Jyoti scheme, it also said that arrears on domestic installations can be paid up to September 2023.