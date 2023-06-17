BESCOM asks officers to ensure smooth process for MSMEs availing power tariff rebate

The move comes after industrialists reported delays in obtaining the rebate due to the slow response from sub-divisional officers.

In response to the concerns raised by industrialists and trade bodies, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has issued an order directing sub-divisional officers to ensure a smooth process for availing the 50 paise rebate on energy charges, as specified in the tariff order for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) last year. The companies in the sector were upset by the recent steep hike in electricity charges.

As per the tariff order of Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission dated April 4, 2022, all micro and small-scale industries connected with LTS power connection are eligible to get 50 paisa rebate per unit on their energy consumption with effect from April 1, 2022. The move comes after industries reported delays in obtaining the rebate due to the slow response from sub-divisional officers.

To address this issue, BESCOM has instructed the officers to promptly process the rebate requests submitted by LT-5 consumers. To avail the current rebate, MSMEs must produce the 'Udyam' certificate issued by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

According to The Hindu, the Director of Finance at Bescom stated, "If any complaints are received at the Corporate Office regarding the non-extension of the rebate for LT-5 MSME consumers, action will be initiated against the concerned officer."

