BESCOM announces power cut in parts of Bengaluru on June 17: Details

The power outage will last from 10 am to 5 pm.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), East Circle, has announced a scheduled power outage on Saturday, June 17. The outage is expected to last from 10 am to 5 pm.

According to an official notification released by BESCOM, the maintenance work will be carried out during this period in the following areas: SJP Road, OTC Road, and SP. Road, Avenue Road, Godown Street, JC Road, AM Lane, Kalasipalya Main Road, MTB Road, Kumbar Gundi Road, Shivaji Road, City Market, BVK Iyengar Road, Grain Bazaar Road, Nagarthpet, Thigalarapet, NR Road, and surrounding areas.

Additionally, the power outage will affect the following areas: PC Lane, PP Lane, Osman Khan Road, Basappa Circle, KR Road, Fort Street, Patnoolpete, Old Kasaikhane Road, Nagarthpet Main Road, Kumbarpet Main Road, Pillappa Lane, CR Swamy Street, Medharapete, Chickpete, part of KG Road, RT Street, Chickpete Main Road, OT Pet, Gundopanth Street, Mamulpet, Bellibasavanna temple street, and the surrounding areas.