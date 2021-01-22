Become a Member

The iconic image of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens, a mask, and sitting with his legs crossed has led to an explosion of memes.

Bernie Sanders in Hum Saath-Saath Hain Internet explodes with memes
Friday, January 22, 2021
TNM Staff

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony on Wednesday gave us some iconic moments — whether it was Kamala taking the oath as Vice President of the United States of America or Michelle Obama’s fabulous outfit. But, it is an unsuspecting Senator Bernie Sanders who also became a memorable part of the event after a photo of him sitting bundled up in a mask, brown and white mittens and with his legs crossed tightly on a chair, went viral.

Meme makers have been having a gala time, placing Bernie in a variety of contexts, with some hilarious results. There are several Indian memes too, with the US Senator.

Here's Bernie in the poster of Hum Saath-Saath Hain, fitting in with the great Indian family.

Bernie at Fort St George, anyone?

Bernie also made it to the ongoing farmers' protests, with the social media user tweeting that this was done to draw attention to the protests. 

There's no end to the internet's creativity and here's Bernie in scenes from various shows and films, including Pride and Prejudice, Disney’s Wanda-Vision, Harry Potter, Mean Girls, and even in a Game of Thrones Stark family portrait. And he looked quite comfortable there too.

Bernie made it to some iconic scenes with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan too!

He was also in live performances, parks, subways, The Last Supper (yep, you read that right) and well, on the moon.

There were some who took to captioning Bernie’s photo at the inauguration itself. Yes, there was a “this could have been an email” caption.

Unsurprisingly, Bernie’s mittens got a lot of attention.

According to reports, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex, who gave Bernie the mittens several years ago.

Bernie has responded to the meme trend. Speaking to Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said, “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” He laughed and acknowledged seeing the memes.

If you want to make your own Bernie meme, there’s a meme generator that lets you place Bernie at a location of your choice! Check it out here.

