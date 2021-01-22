Bernie Sanders in 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain': Internet explodes with memes

The iconic image of Bernie Sanders wearing mittens, a mask, and sitting with his legs crossed has led to an explosion of memes.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony on Wednesday gave us some iconic moments — whether it was Kamala taking the oath as Vice President of the United States of America or Michelle Obama’s fabulous outfit. But, it is an unsuspecting Senator Bernie Sanders who also became a memorable part of the event after a photo of him sitting bundled up in a mask, brown and white mittens and with his legs crossed tightly on a chair, went viral.

Meme makers have been having a gala time, placing Bernie in a variety of contexts, with some hilarious results. There are several Indian memes too, with the US Senator.

Here's Bernie in the poster of Hum Saath-Saath Hain, fitting in with the great Indian family.

Bernie at Fort St George, anyone?

This is fun! Here is Bernie in front of Fort St George. #BernieSanders https://t.co/wFKAoWnv6d pic.twitter.com/l2nTLE3wm7 — Radhika Santhanam (@radhikasan) January 21, 2021

Bernie also made it to the ongoing farmers' protests, with the social media user tweeting that this was done to draw attention to the protests.

As a lot of you may know one if the largest protests in human history is going on right now in India. To highlight the plight of Indian Farmers I am reimagining the viral @BernieSanders @SenSanders meme as #BernieAtTheFarmersProtest

Hope Bernie will take note. pic.twitter.com/QY0GXmMkt2 — SpeakUpForFarmers (@dhillonaman) January 21, 2021

There's no end to the internet's creativity and here's Bernie in scenes from various shows and films, including Pride and Prejudice, Disney’s Wanda-Vision, Harry Potter, Mean Girls, and even in a Game of Thrones Stark family portrait. And he looked quite comfortable there too.

Who did this pic.twitter.com/4KOaOVasyw — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 21, 2021

Eternal Sanders of the Spotless Mind pic.twitter.com/JwPkUcdtNB — avital ash (@avitalash) January 20, 2021

I apologize for nothing pic.twitter.com/Cg6yTCsrs3 — The Ripped Bodice (@TheRippedBodice) January 21, 2021

“These are not my friends. I do not know these people.” #BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/nEWuv8MoCR — Emily Lampe (@emlampe35) January 21, 2021

Bernie made it to some iconic scenes with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan too!

Someone take my phone. pic.twitter.com/gpEs0oSAF1 — Raju Bangaya Podcast (@RajuPodcast) January 22, 2021

He was also in live performances, parks, subways, The Last Supper (yep, you read that right) and well, on the moon.

The internet was quick with the Bernie memes pic.twitter.com/ymtP3YIOQA — Natasha (@ndelriego) January 20, 2021

bernie listening to “say it ain’t so” - weezer pic.twitter.com/GVHXrpR3Gu — Bernie (@MTABernie) January 22, 2021

OK, this is Peak Bernie Meme and we can stop now because I will never love any gif more than this one. pic.twitter.com/2SgppVz2pq — Rayna James Dio (@dimsie) January 22, 2021

This is my favorite one the kittens match his mittens!! pic.twitter.com/Z8vHkCarGU — Ivy (Sunshine) #BidenIsYourDaddy #SuckItUpLoser (@ivyjofreeman) January 21, 2021

Bernie legit everywhere. E.V.E.R.Y.W.H.E.R.E pic.twitter.com/z0TQFtpt8F — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 22, 2021

Bernie is in no mood to pass the wine, I guess. pic.twitter.com/S4YMk49D6f — Axel Folio, PhD, Mad Marxist Beyond Thunderdome (@ISASaxonists) January 22, 2021

There were some who took to captioning Bernie’s photo at the inauguration itself. Yes, there was a “this could have been an email” caption.

I am once again asking that you not talk to me at parties. pic.twitter.com/b6wzZNv9KG — Obed Manuel (@obedmanuel) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

"I am once again asking for a space heater." https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Bernie’s mittens got a lot of attention.

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

According to reports, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex, who gave Bernie the mittens several years ago.

Bernie has responded to the meme trend. Speaking to Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said, “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.” He laughed and acknowledged seeing the memes.

Tonight’s guest @BernieSanders reacts to the memes about his instantly iconic inauguration look. pic.twitter.com/BrpYJN9V1u — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 22, 2021

If you want to make your own Bernie meme, there’s a meme generator that lets you place Bernie at a location of your choice! Check it out here.

I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf — nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021

