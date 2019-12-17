Bengaluru's Sirsi Flyover to be shut for one month for maintenance: List of diversions

Transport

The flyover is a major link from the city with the Mysore Road.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Monday announced that the scheduled maintenance work for the Sirsi Circle Flyover has begun. The closure is expected to last for a month for the asphalting work. Incidentally, the flyover is also the oldest in the city.

The traffic police have formulated diversions to accommodate the traffic passing through the busy flyover for the maintenance period which will be divided into two phases for the duration of the next month.

In the first phase, asphalting will be carried out from Body Builder junction ramp near Sirsi Circle up to Briand Circle ramp. In the second phase, the work will be carried out from Briand Circle ramp towards NR Road ramp.

During this period, starting from Monday, vehicles from Town Hall towards Mysore Road will have to approach the down ramp of the flyover near Royan Circle between 6am and 4 pm and after 11 pm in the night. The commuters can use the route between 4 pm and 11 pm.

Vehicles which ply on the NR Road will have to turn left and reach Royan Circle and move towards Chamrajpet 1st Main Road and then reach Mysore Road via BB Junction.

Vehicles which are coming from the down ramp of the NR flyover have to go via the Jamia Masjid junction to the KR Market and proceed towards Bryan Church, Sirsi Flyover and reach the Bangalore Bodybuilder Junction. From the up ramp of the KR Road Flyover, those vehicles should come straight to BB Junction Flyover down ramp and reach the Mysuru-Kengeri Road.

In the second phase, work will take place from 6 pm. In this phase, the vehicles should take the road underneath the Sirsi Circle Flyover and approach and go through the Jama Masjid junction and reach BB Junction through Bryand Junction and Mysore Circle.

Those travelling from Mysore Road towards the city, should take the up ramp of the BB Junction Flyover and reach the NR Road down ramp. These diversions will apply from 4pm-11pm.