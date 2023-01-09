Bengaluru's Rapid Road project under scrutiny after cracks appear within a month

A 375-meter stretch of Old Madras Road (OMR) built using the technology has developed cracks, raising concerns about its quality and feasibility.

Bengaluruâ€™s rapid road project, which was meant to provide a quick and lasting solution to the city's pothole problem, has encountered issues just one month after its opening. A 375-meter stretch of Old Madras Road built using the technology developed cracks, raising concerns about its quality and feasibility. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) developed the Rapid Road method, which involves the use of precast concrete blocks, in response to public complaints about the city's roads. However, the technology is more expensive than traditional white-topping methods, costing around 30% more.

As a pilot project, a 375-meter stretch of the road was built on Old Madras Road (OMR), a busy thoroughfare that sees a high volume of traffic, including inter-state transport vehicles. The project was originally scheduled to be completed in three days, but it ended up taking 13 days to finish.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had previously stated that the rapid road is the fastest constructed road, but added that BBMP must consider technical and cost-effective aspects before proceeding with similar projects in other parts of the city. The rapid road project is reportedly more expensive than traditional white-topping road projects, due to the additional cost of transporting the precast slabs from the factory to the construction site. A BBMP official told The Hindu that the civic body is still in the process of evaluating the road and determining how the cracks formed. The official said that they have requested an evaluation report from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.