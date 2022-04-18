Bengaluru's iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan to open second branch after 79 years

The eatery, known for its mouth-watering and crisp dosas, poori-saagu, strong filter coffee and much more, was started in 1943.

news Food

Arguably one of Bengaluru’s most iconic eateries, the famous Vidyarthi Bhavan will soon have a second branch in the city for the first time in its 79-year history. The eatery — known for its mouth-watering and crisp dosas, poori-saagu, strong filter coffee and much more — was started in 1943 in Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi. Soon, those living in the Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area will also be able to experience its old-world charm and find waiters balancing tens of dosa plates precariously on their arms while enjoying meals there.

The sheer number of people that visit the eatery in Gandhi Bazaar is testament to its embedment in Bengaluru’s culinary and cultural history. It is estimated that the restaurant serves over 1,200 of its famous masala dosas every day on weekdays, and on weekends, the number has been known to cross 2,000. While no date has been given for the inauguration of its second branch, the Vidyarthi Bhavan management has said that it will open soon. Managing Partner Arun Adiga told The New Indian Express that the new branch is expected to open by the first week of May.

While many Bengalureans have welcomed Vidyarthi Bhavan's move to open a new branch of this city staple, social media users wonder whether this was done to compete with eateries like CTR and Veena Stores in Malleswaram, which are icons in their own right. One user wrote: “VB coming to Malleshwaram. No longer is this going to be a north vs south Bangalore discussion. The REAL CTR vs VB debate can ensue (sic).” Another opined that the new Vidyarthi Bhavan would be welcome in Malleswaram, saying, “CTR should now go to Basavanagudi. Clash of the titans, bliss for the foodies.. Welcome VB to namma Malleswaram. (sic).”

Vidyarthi Bhavan was founded in 1943 by Venkataramana Ural and taken over by his brother Parameshwara Ural, before being sold to Ramakrishna Adiga in 1970, who is its current owner.