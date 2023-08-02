In a recent incident that reflects the infamous traffic and commute issues in Bengaluru, a resident booked a ride with Rapido auto on Tuesday, August 1, only to discover an astonishing wait time of 225 minutes. Frustrated with the extensive wait, the resident took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the unusually long estimated time for an auto in the city. The user expressed disbelief, stating, "Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for a 45-minute travel."

In response to the tweet, Rapido, the ride-hailing company, acknowledged the situation and suggested that the extended wait time could be due to a technical glitch. They replied, "Hi, this seems like a glitch. Could you please share your registered mobile number with us via DM to have this checked?"

Bengaluru's traffic congestion and transportation woes have been a frequent topic of complaints among its residents, leading them to vent their frustrations on social media. In another similar incident recently involving Uber, another resident shared a screenshot of a booking in Bengaluru, where the auto-rickshaw driver accepted the ride despite being located 24 kilometers away, resulting in a waiting time of 71 minutes.

"Huge respect for him if he actually shows up," the user humorously commented on the situation. Another user empathised, replying, "Huge respect for you also if you wait that long." However, the situation took a disappointing turn as the auto driver cancelled the ride after just one minute, leaving the Bengaluru resident with a "sad ending" to their travel plans.