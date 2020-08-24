Bengaluru woman's murder: Son, estranged husband hired hitmen to kill her, say police

Police concluded that the 45-yr-old woman, who ran three beauty parlours in HSR Layout area, was killed by her son and estranged husband over Rs 2 crore worth of property.

A week after the murder of a 45-year-old woman in Bengaluru, police have now concluded that she was killed by her son and estranged husband over Rs 2 crore worth of property. Police said the father-son duo had hired four contract killers for the job, reported the Times of India.

Bandepalya police have arrested all the six persons. They have been identified as Anjani BR, 55, (the husband) and his son Varun A, 26, and contract killers Naveen Kumar D, 34, Nagaraju, 22, Pradeep, 22 and Nagaraja alias Naga, 21.

Geetha (45) who ran three beauty parlours in HSR Layout area was found murdered in her Mangammanapalya residence around 2 am on August 16, reported Deccan Herald (DH).

Police said that the contract killers had entered her house through the roof after gaining entry by breaking cement sheets and then hacked her to death. In the process, the four hitmen also injured her nephew Nagarjuna.

Her neighbour Shankarappa called the police on being woken up after hearing noises coming from the womanâ€™s house with men running down her stairs. To mislead him, the three men claimed that they were staff from a nearby hospital and took her there.

Incidentally, when police wanted to inform Varun about the death at around 4 am, police said they found his phone switched off. But later Varun, at around 7 am, came to his motherâ€™s house and claimed he was unaware of the conspiracy. However, police detained him for questioning and he reportedly confessed about the plot after being subjected to intense grilling.

Speaking with DH about the incident, Srinath M Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) said that Geetha had amassed property over the years which was the motive behind the murder after she got separated from her husband 15 years ago. Other than running the beauty parlours, she was also working as a loan and property agent.