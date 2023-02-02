Bengaluru woman, teen daughter crushed to death under toppled cement mixer

The deceased have been identified as Gayathri Kumar (47) and her 15-year-old daughter Samatha.

A woman and her daughter were killed in Bengaluru after a cement mixer toppled onto their car on Bannerghatta Main Road, crushing both of them to death. The deceased have been identified as Gayathri Kumar (47) and her 15-year-old daughter Samatha. The incident occurred on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, when Gayathri was on her way to drop Samatha off at Sherwood High School, where she studied.

The tragic accident occurred when the speeding cement mixer truck was trying to navigate a curve on Bannerghatta Main Road and toppled over. As a result, Gayathriâ€™s car was completely crushed under the impact, and passersby were unable to rescue her and Samatha as the car was completely mangled. The mother and daughter were killed on the spot.

The police were immediately alerted and they had to deploy a crane and JCB machine to lift the truck and pull out Gayathri and Samathaâ€™s bodies. Their remains were later shifted to a nearby hospital. According to reports, Gayathriâ€™s husband was immediately notified of the accident through the carâ€™s emergency response system and reached the spot, however, he was unable to rescue the duo from the car. The driver of the cement mixer truck fled from the scene, and a notice has been issued to him by the police.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man died after his two-wheeler crashed into a wrongly parked truck on Thanisandra main road. The man was identified as Tarun, an employee of a private firm. Police said that the driver of the mini-truck had not turned on the tail lamps, and the road was also not clearly lit, Times of India reported.

