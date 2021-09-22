Bengaluru woman raped allegedly by cab driver, police on the lookout for accused

The police have booked the cab driver under Section 376 of the Indian Penal code.

news Crime

In the wee hours of September 22, a Bengaluru woman was raped allegedly by a driver of the cab she had booked. The incident happened near Murugeshpalya while the woman was returning from work between 3 to 4 am, said an official at the Jeevan Bima Nagar police station. The officials said that the investigation in the matter is underway. Based on the woman’s complaint, a First Information Report have been registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code

“The woman was returning home from work after a night shift when the incident happened. She has been taken for medical examination and a team of police officials are investigating the case,” said the official without divulging many details. The officials added that the accused has been identified as Devaraj is a native of Andhra Pradesh and that they are yet to locate the accused

The police are yet to arrest the accused and are currently on the lookout for him

The recent case of gang rape in Mysuru had shocked the state wherein a student was raped at the foothills of popular tourist spot Chamundi Hills. Her friend was also assaulted by the accused. Karnataka police nabbed five culprits based on technical evidence like train tickets. Subsequently, they also arrested two other accused in the case

The National Crime Record Bureau data revealed that Karnataka had reported 3,246 cases of assault and 446 cases of sexual harassment during 2020. The data also revealed that out of a total of 17,003 cases of sexual harassment, Andhra Pradesh had 1,009 cases; meanwhile, Telangana had 2,520 cases of assault against women and 737 cases of sexual harassment.

The south Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 3,054 cases in total of the assault in which Kerala reported 2,353 and Tamil Nadu recorded 701 cases. The cases of sexual harassment in the two states were 1,193. The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 25 cases of assault and zero cases of sexual harassment, the data revealed.