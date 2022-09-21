Bengaluru woman kills partner after he shared her private pictures with a friend

Bengaluru police have arrested a 27-year-old architect and her three friends for allegedly murdering her partner earlier in September after he shared her private pictures with one of his friends. Police officials told TNM that the deceased Dr Vikas Rajan had an MBBS degree from Ukraine and had relocated to Bengaluru two years ago.

The police said that Vikas met Prathibha, an architect, two years ago on social media and the two eventually started living together. Vikas had recently shared his partner’s private pictures with one of his friends. “After being confronted by Prathibha, Vikas apologised and she made him delete the images,” the police said.

According to reports, Prathibha asked her friends, Gautham, Sunil, and Sushil to help her in holding her partner accountable for his behaviour. Prathibha and her friends asked Vikas to meet at one of their houses on the pretext of hanging out. Later they attacked the doctor with a mop and a water bottle on September 10, said the police.

The police added that Prathibha hurried Vikas to the hospital after he became unconscious. “She called Vikas’s elder brother and said that when she had left the house to answer a call, an argument broke out between Vikas and her friends,” police said. After being admitted to the hospital, Rajan fell into a coma and passed away three days later, on September 14, according to the police.

The police added, "After lengthy questioning and cross-examination of the accused, we believe that Prathibha was responsible for the crime.”

“All the four accused have been booked for murder. They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody,” the police said.