Bengaluru woman gangraped in a moving car, four arrested

Police told TNM that the 19-year-old survivor and a friend of hers were sitting in a park, when one of the accused objected to them being there late at night.

A 19-year-woman was gangraped by four men in a moving car in Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala last week. She was sitting alone in a park on the night of March 25 when four men approached her and began arguing with her before dragging her into their car and raping her, police said. After she filed a complaint with the Koramangala police, all four accused have been arrested.

The woman was meeting a friend in a park in Koramangala when one of the accused saw them, and objected to them being out late at night. The three got into an argument following which the accused left, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) CK Baba told TNM. However, later, her friend left and the woman was sitting in the park alone. The man came back with three others and began arguing with her again. They then dragged her to their car and began driving towards NICE Road and raped her in the moving car.

The woman said that after the incident, the accused left her on the side of the road in the wee hours of March 26. Based on the womanâ€™s complaint, all four accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran.