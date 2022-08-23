Bengaluru woman contracts husband's murder, boyfriend kills himself fearing repurcussions

The men hired to kill Naveen Kumar send his wife pictures of him covered in tomato ketchup, which scared her boyfriend who killed himself.

A 26-year-old woman's plot to have her husband killed ended in the suicide of her boyfriend in Bengaluru, while her husband befriended the men contracted to kill him and came out of the ordeal alive. Anupallavi and her boyfriend Himavanth hired a group of men to kill her husband Naveen Kumar, a cab driver. The hired men however befriended Naveen Kumar, and staged pictures of his 'murder' to collect money from Anupallavi. On seeing the pictures, Himavanth was reportedly terrified of the consequences, and died by suicide.

According to a report in The Indian Express, 26-year-old Anupallavi is a resident of Doddabidarakallu in Bengaluru. Anupallavi had an affair with Himavanth Kumar and planned to have Naveen killed by hiring three contract killers. As per a report in the Times of India, the duo paid an advance of Rs 90,000 to the contract killers and the final payment was expected to be Rs 1.1 lakh.

Two of the hired men booked Naveen's cab on July 23 to travel to Tamil Nadu. Later, another man joined them, and soon after that, the group abducted Naveen and held him captive at a house. But one of the hired hands became friends with Naveen instead, according to The Indian Express.

The contract killers allegedly put tomato ketchup over Naveen, took a picture, and shared it with Anupallavi and her boyfriend Himavanth, when they were urged to call and confirm that the task of killing Naveen had been completed. Himavanth was reportedly terrified after seeing the picture and died by suicide on August 1 at his residence in Bagalagunte in Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported citing the police.

On August 2, Naveen's sister reported him missing to the Peenya police, and when he returned on August 6, the police questioned him. At that point, he told the police what had happened.

The police discovered that Anupallavi's mother Ammojamma was also involved when they checked through Himavanth and Anupallavi's phones. The police also named Harish, Nagaraju, and Mugilan as the abductors. Soon after, the police detained every suspect including Anupallavi, Ammojamma, and the three abductors.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726