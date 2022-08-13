Bengaluru woman allegedly raped by Tamil Nadu businessman, cops launch manhunt

The officials of the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru have formed special teams to nab the businessman, who has been absconding.

The Karnataka police have launched a manhunt for a Tamil Nadu businessman who allegedly raped a woman at a luxury five-star hotel in Bengaluru on the pretext of a business meeting, police sources have said. Officials of the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru have formed special teams to nab the industrialist who has disappeared following the complaint by the 35-year-old woman.

According to the complainant, she was called to a luxury hotel in Bengaluru on August 6 regarding a discussion about the development of a software application.

The accused industrialist is known to the woman. When she reached the hotel room, the accused overpowered and raped her. After the act, he allegedly threatened her, the police said. However, the woman lodged a police complaint on August 10. By the time police took up the investigation, the accused had fled back to Tamil Nadu. Cubbon Park police officials told TNM that the accused is a businessman from Tamil Nadu and the complainant is a business woman from Bengaluru. The search is for the accused is still underway.

As per the police, the woman is presently working as a technician for a film and needed financial help to launch her own software application. The woman briefed the accused industrialist about her app and reportedly asked him for financial support. Police sources said that they will get clarity once the statement of the accused is recorded.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused businessman under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A police search squad has been sent to Tamil Nadu to find the absconding businessman. The police have not divulged more information about the case, as they feel that the accused, who is absconding, may get a tip-off and escape.

