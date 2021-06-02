Bengaluru woman allegedly assaults neighbour for wearing mask improperly

The woman scolded her neighbour for not wearing a mask properly which escalated into a verbal altercation and later led to the assault.

A Bengaluru woman was booked by Sadashivanagara police for allegedly ssaulting a neighbour on Tuesday. According to a report, the accused named Advaitha got into a verbal altercation with another neighbour named Bhavana over improper wearing of a mask. The former who was walking her dogs allegedly caned the latter and the video was circulated on social media. An FIR was filed against Advaitha by her neighbour for the assault. The report stated that the incident happened on Tuesday morning around 7.30 am.

In the video, the two women can be seen having an argument over the purported assault as other residents try to intervene. The residents are trying to reason saying that the accused should not have used violence and hit the other woman. The woman is heard shouting about people not wearing masks in spite of the increased cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The Sadashivanagara station inspector told TNM that Bhavana was wearing a mask, however, it did not cover her nose. Upon noticing the same, Advaitha argued with her. “The lady beat her neighbour with the stick she was carrying while walking her dogs. We have filed an FIR and also told the lady that she should not attempt to threatening the witnesses or tamper with the evidence,” the inspector said.

#Bengaluru: Woman booked after argument over ‘not wearing mask properly’ with neighbour turns into an ‘assault’ in Sadashivanagar. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ItqSkn29FW — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 2, 2021

The inspector said that they booked the lady for assault under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt using weapons) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. He also said that all the witness statements were recorded.

Another report in The Indian Express quoted the police official mentioning that the accused had lashed out on police personnel claiming to be an IAS officer to justify her actions. She later refuted the claim.