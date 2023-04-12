Bengaluru woman accuses sub-inspector of molesting her inside police station

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Mico Layout, Prathap Reddy, confirmed to TNM that an FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman.

A woman has accused the Sub-Inspector (SI) of police Manjunathaswamy BC of Suddaguntepalya police station in South Bengaluru, of molestation. The alleged molestation occurred on April 8, when she visited the Suddaguntepalya police station to give a witness statement in a dowry harassment case. The woman has accused Manjunathaswamy of groping her and sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages.

The woman took to Twitter on April 10 to share her experience through a series of tweets. According to her, the SI initially appeared friendly, but his behaviour soon turned flirtatious and made her uncomfortable. She claimed that he held her hand, caressed it, and asked for her number.

“Initially, he was being very friendly, but then his true colours started emerging and things started getting extremely uncomfortable. He started being flirty. Later on during the interaction, he held my hand and started caressing it. I felt dreaded (sic) but I let it slide out of fear and wanted to get the statement done and over with. He asked me to take his number and call him,” she wrote in the tweet thread.

She also tweeted that while leaving the officer’s cabin, he held her hip and touched her back. She further alleged that Manjunathaswamy did not record her statement, but asked her to return when he called and send him her pictures once she went home.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Mico Layout, Prathap Reddy, confirmed to TNM that a First Information Report ( FIR) has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman. However, the tweets have now been deleted. The woman said that she was forced to remove them by members of her family and church.