Bengaluru to witness rains for next four days

Bengaluru will likely see a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bengaluru is set to witness light to moderate rains from Sunday, November 13, until Wednesday, November 16. The city will likely see a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded in Bengaluru on Saturday was 19.4°C, resulting in a chilly morning. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 24 and 18°C in the next 48 hours. “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 24 and 18℃, respectively,” reads the IMD statement.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning to other parts of Karnataka until November 13. According to the IMD, “Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kodagu, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Chikkamagaluru districts in south interior Karnataka.”