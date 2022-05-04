Bengaluru to witness rains for next 5 days

IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers at a few places in south interior Karnataka, coastal areas and north interior Karnataka.

With Bengaluru witnessing cloudy skies in the morning for the past few days and scattered rains, the city is likely to witness more rainfall over the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in its bulletin on Wednesday, May 4, that beginning from 9 am, rain and thundershowers would be likely for the next 24 hours. Further, mist is likely to be seen during the early morning hours in a few areas, the bulletin added.

For the next 48 hours (from 9 am on Wednesday), more rains are predicted for the city. Further, rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over south interior Karnataka and isolated places over coastal areas and north interior Karnataka. According to the weather watchdog, along with other parts of the state, Bengaluru is very likely to witness rainfall until May 9. The IMD has attributed these rains to a trough or wind discontinuity over peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 34ºC in Bengaluru, while the minimum temperature is likely to be about 21ºC. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain the same on Thursday as well. As of 8.30 am on May 4, Bengaluru city recorded 34ºC maximum temperature, and 20.9ºC minimum temperature, and relative humidity was 66%, the IMD said.

On Tuesday, May 3, isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka also saw rains. Dry weather prevailed over north interior Karnataka. Kalaburagi district witnessed the highest maximum temperature in the state, with 41.5ºC.

In addition to Karnataka, IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala-Mahe on Wednesday, and over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal on Thursday and Friday, the IMD added.

