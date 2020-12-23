Bengaluru to witness cold spell, temperature may dip to 10℃

HAL station in Bengaluru recorded 12.3℃ on Tuesday, which is the coldest of the season so far in the city.

Bengaluru experienced its coldest day of the season so far on Tuesday according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), with the temperature dropping to as low as 12.3℃. The IMD station in HAL Airport recorded 12.3℃ while the Kempegowda International Airport station recorded 12.6℃. The Hebbal (GKVK) station recorded 13℃, while the Bengaluru city station recorded 14.4C.



With this, weather experts have predicted that temperatures may drop further with no prevalent system affecting the city’s weather. “In Bengaluru, we may see temperatures may drop to around 11 to 1O℃ in January, but this is nothing unusual. We are not experiencing any unusual weather conditions; we are only experiencing a slight drop in temperature from normal in some stations by 1℃. Only in the northern part of Karnataka, in areas like Bidar and Vijayapura we may experience severe weather,” CS Patil, Director of IMD, Bengaluru told TNM.

“There is no forecast for rain as of now. We expect weather to remain dry for the remainder of the winter season,” he added.

After a spell of foggy days, from Wednesday, Bengaluru will see sunny days for the next few days, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28℃ and 17℃ respectively.

Starting from Sunday, December 27, skies will turn foggy again with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 28℃ and 16℃ respectively.

Other parts of the state

The IMD in its daily weather report said that, while cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, dry weather prevailed over the rest of the state.

Bidar in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region experienced the lowest temperature in the state, with 5.6℃. Many parts of north Karnataka like Belagavi, Dharward, Bagalkot and Raichur experienced temperatures between 8-12℃.

Only coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina and Uttara Kannada districts saw the minimum temperature rising above 20℃.