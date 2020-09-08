Bengaluru West sees most number of COVID-19 cases in city on Monday

23% of the cityâ€™s 2,942 cases were reported from the area.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru West saw the highest COVID-19 infections in the city on Monday, recording 23% of all cases. 2,942 cases were recorded in Bengaluru alone on Monday. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru West was followed by Bengaluru South with 17%, Bommanahalli with 16%, East with 14%, RR Nagara with 10%, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli with 7% each and Yelahanka at 6%.

A total of 2,935 recoveries were reported on Monday, with the most number of recoveries also seen in Bengaluru West. Forty-eight deaths were reported in the city, with the most being those above the age of 70.

Information about containment zones was unchanged on Monday, which showed a total of 14,250 active containment zones in the city.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the four lakh mark on Monday, as the state reported 5,773 new cases and 141 fatalities, taking the death toll to 6,534, the health department said.

The day also saw a record 8,015 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries so far to over three lakh.

As of September 7 evening, cumulatively 4,04,324 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,534 deaths and 3,00,770 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 97,001 active cases, 96,207 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 794 are in Intensive Care Units.

In terms of deaths, apart from Bengaluru, Dharwad and Koppal recorded 10 each, Mysuru (9), Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (8 each), Ballari (7), Hassan and Kalaburagi (4 each).

Davangere and Uttara Kannada each accounted for three deaths, while Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura each reported two fatalities. Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu, Mandya and Ramanagra reported one death each.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts where fresh cases were reported with 2,942. Ballari was next with 266, Mysuru 221, Davangere 199, Mandya 169, Dakshina Kannada 152, Shivamogga 150, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district also tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,50,523 infections, followed by Ballari 24,066 and Mysuru 22,301.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 1,08,642 discharges, followed by Ballari 19,500 and Mysuru 14,695. A total of 33,93,676 samples were tested so far, out of which 45,421 were tested on Monday alone. Among the samples tested today 16,299 were Rapid Antigen tests.

With PTI inputs