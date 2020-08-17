Bengaluru west has over 3k active containment zones, highest in the city

In total, 57% containment zones have returned to normal in Bengaluru, while 43% are active.

Bengaluru added 199 new containment zones on August 16, taking the tally of active containment zones to 14,676 from 14,518 on August 15. The total number of containment zones is now at 34,326.

While the west zone has 3,074 active containment zones, 3,191 have returned to normal status there. The south zone – which has a majority of the containment zones overall – has 2,860 active ones and 6,173 that have returned to normal status. East zone has the third highest number of containment zones with 2,721 being active and 4,261 having returned to normal status.

Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli are the three zones that have more active containment zones than those that have returned to normal. Overall, Bengaluru has 57% of the containment zones have returned to normal status while 43% are active.

Bengaluru reported the highest ever single day spike of coronavirus cases on August 15, with 3,495 patients in a single day. On August 16, 2,131 new patients were reported with west and south zones reporting an equal number (18%). Bommanahalli had the second highest share, recording 17% of the new cases, followed by east zone (13%), Mahadevapura (11%), Dasarahalli (10%), RR Nagara (9%), Yelahanka (4%).

In the last 10 days, after the west zone, east zone (18%), south zone (16%) and Bommanahalli (13%) have reported most coronavirus patients respectively. Since the start of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, 191 out of 198 wards in the city have reported between 121 to 140 COVID-19 patients.

So far, the positivity rate in the city is seeing a reduction in August, when compared to July. While the positivity rate was 24% in July – significantly up from 7% in June – it now stands at 17% for August till the 15th. The active rate is at 38.5% and the recovery rate is at 61.5%.