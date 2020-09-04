Bengaluru West has over 3000 active COVID-19 containment zones

At present, Bengaluru has 40,440 active cases of COVID-19.

Bengaluru has 13,645 active containment zones, of which the city's west zone has the highest at 3,032, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,685 and Bengaluru South at 2,596, authorities of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

According to the latest bulletin, RR Nagara has 1,539 active containment zones, followed by Mahadevapura at 1,242 and Bommanahalli at 1,048. Only Dasarahalli and Yelahanka have less than 1,000 active containment zones at 991 and 512 respectively.

However, there seemed to be certain discrepancies in the figures issued by the BBMP, as its previous bulletin had said that the city had reported 38,231 containment zones, out of which 15,229 were active. In the latest bulletin, the BBMP claimed that the total number of containment zones reported so far were 15,146, out of which 13,645 were active.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3.7 lakh mark to reach 3,70,206 with 8,865 new infections reported in a 24-hour period. Another 104 people succumbed to the virus taking the state's death toll to 6,054, an official said on Thursday.

"Today, 8,865 new cases were reported while 7,122 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Continuing the daily trend, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of infections with 3,189 cases, taking the city's tally to 1.38 lakh with 40,440 active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 475 infections, followed by Belagavi (454), Ballari (424), Dharwad (342), Dakshina Kannada (316), Hassan (252), Shivamogga (251) and Koppal (226).

The total number of recoveries in Karnataka stands at 2.68 lakh. Meanwhile, 104 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the statewide death toll past the 6,000-mark to 6,054.

Of the total 3.7 lakh cases in Karnataka, 96,098 are active, out of which 735 are in the ICU.

With IANS inputs