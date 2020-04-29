Heavy rains coupled with winds lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday morning leading to water-logging in low-lying areas in parts of the city.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the city received an average of 45 mm rainfall since midnight on Tuesday.

10 places in the city received more than 75 mm of rainfall with the highest rainfall recorded in Hegganahalli in the Dasarahalli zone which received 88.5 mm rainfall. Peenya Industrial Area and Shettihalli, also in the Dasarahalli zone received 83 and 82 mm rainfall respectively while Koramangala received 81. 5mm rainfall. Domlur received 79.5 mm rainfall in the city's east zone.

A road in Pattegarapalya near Vijayanagar in the city caved in due to heavy rains. Heavy water-logging was reported in Koramangala, Dasarahalli, Domlur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout and HAL areas of the city by personnel from the Civil Defence Quick Response Team which is checking the damage caused by the rains and clearing trees.

Heavy rains were also reported in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts in southern Karnataka. The highest rainfall reported was in Anekal which received 110 mm rainfall.

Early morning rain in Bengaluru has brought monsoon feeling. pic.twitter.com/PpcX49bznu â€” Gopinath (@KSGopinath6) April 29, 2020

Early morning rain in Bengaluru has brought misery to some citizens in the city. pic.twitter.com/EZH24lg3Eo â€” Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) April 29, 2020

#BangaloreRains wen Bengaluru rains it becomes alarm to wake up seee the beauty and capture That's the UB city hidden in rain and fog pic.twitter.com/TwcIZ9tqRk â€” Bhagya (@bhoomisoni17) April 29, 2020

"The rainfall in southern India is mainly due to two factors - a wind discontinuity trough over north Tamil Nadu and cyclonic circulation over the east central Arabian Sea which has caused severe thunderstorm activity," Sunil Gavaskar, a meteorologist with KSNDMC told TNM.

Officials in the disaster body said that light to moderate showers are expected in Bengaluru on Wednesday as well.