Bengaluru: Voter numbers increase in Mahadevapura, Chickpet and Shivajinagar

The final electoral rolls released by BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Sunday, showed an increase in the number of voters after a summary revision of the electoral rolls being extended in the wake of voter data theft.

The final electoral rolls for Bengaluruâ€™s Mahadevapura, Chickpet, and Shivajinagar assembly segments showed an increase of 13,726 voters from the number listed in the special draft voters' list released in November 2022. The latest list published on Sunday shows the number of voters in the three assembly constituencies at 9,80,542. The three segments showed 9,66,816 voters registered in the integrated draft electoral rolls released on November 9, 2022. The summary revision of the electoral rolls was extended in the wake of voter data theft. The final electoral rolls released by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Sunday, January 15 showed an increase in the number of voters in these Assembly segments.

The BBMP has already published the final voter list for the city's remaining 25 Assembly constituencies, even as a full review was ordered into lists of these three segments. Giri Nath said that the final list was published after careful evaluation.The number of voters in these segments in the final voter list published on January 13, 2022, was 9,98,078. The Election Commission had appointed special officers to review voter lists in these constituencies.

The review comes after TNM published an investigative series on voter data theft being carried out by a private NGO called Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute. The NGO was able to carry out this massive operation spread across Bengaluru's 28 Assembly constituencies through a Government Order given by the BBMP that gave them permission to carry out a voter awareness drive.

