Bengaluru underpass death: Lokayukta probe finds drainage issues in KR circle

On May 21, a 23-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in submerged at the KR Circle underpass which was waterlogged after heavy rain.

news Infrastructure

A probe by the Karnataka Lokayukta police revealed that the drainage system at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru, where a 23-year-old woman died after her car submerged due to waterlogging, has drainage issues. It also revealed that there was no clarity on who was responsible for the maintenance of the drainage and that there was no mechanism in place for it to be cleaned regularly. The underpass was inspected by the police on Wednesday, June 7 as part of the suo-motu investigation into the death of the woman, Bhanurekha.

According to the Deccan Herald, the team was headed by A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police of the Lokayukta. He visited the underpass along with engineers from the Lokayukta and the cityâ€™s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Speaking to the Deccan Herald, Rao said that whenever there were heavy rains, soil would get collected at the lowest points of the underpass. Apart from that, the exit points of the drains will also be blocked with leaves, twigs, and empty soft drink bottles, among other things.

Reports said that officials used four water tanks to simulate the conditions which caused the death of the 23-year-old girl. This was done to understand the conditions better as well, according to the Deccan Herald. Rao further said that the drains need a bigger exit and regular cleaning every six months. Rao also emphasised how BBMP must inspect the drains in underpasses regularly and ensure that the drains are desilted so that there is no waterlogging during heavy rains.

The Lokayukta police did not find any fault with St Martha Hospital where Bhanurekha was taken to after she was rescued from the submerged car. Deccan Herald reported that the report that Rao will submit has not been finalised yet. He is expected to submit the final report soon.