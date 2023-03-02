An 11-year-old boy in Bengaluruâ€™s Ganganagar, was found sleeping next to his deceased mother for two nights without realising that she had passed away. According to the police, the boy's mother, identified as Annamma, was a 45-year-old speech-impaired domestic help who lived with her son. Her husband had passed away the previous year, leaving her and her son alone.
The boy had not been attending school and was visiting his neighbours to get food, believing that his mother was sleeping. He was unaware of her death. According to The Hindu, the boy discovered his mother's death on February 28, Tuesday morning, after seeing fluid coming out of her mouth and nose and informed his neighbours.
Police were alerted to the incident after neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from Annamma's house. The police suspect that Annamma's death was due to health complications, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. The post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.