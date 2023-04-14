Bengaluru: Unaccounted cash worth Rs one crore seized from auto ahead of polls

The seized money will be handed over to the income tax department, and the police have stated that further investigation is underway.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Bengaluru police seized Rs 1 crore of unaccounted cash from two individuals who were travelling in an autorickshaw on Thursday, April 13. The incident occurred near the SJ Park Station limits. Suresh and Praveen were detained by the police as they failed to provide any documents regarding the cash. The seized money will be handed over to the income tax department, and the police have stated that further investigation is underway.

Suresh and Praveen said that they were travelling from Vijaynagar to Jayanagar and the cash belonged to a private company. However, they were detained as they could not provide any documents to support their claims.

This seizure occurred ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place. During the period of the MCC, transporting a large sum of cash without proper documentation is not allowed. The Karnataka elections are scheduled for May 10, and the results are expected on May 13.

In the 11 days since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 29, the Election Commission has confiscated cash and materials worth Rs 108.78 crore in Karnataka. The seized items include Rs 37.24 crore in unaccounted cash, 5.23 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 26.68 crore, 397 kg of illegal drugs worth Rs 11.54 crore, 34.36 kg of gold worth Rs 14.96 crore, and freebies worth Rs 15.80 crore.

The Election Commission has also noted that compared to the same period prior to the 2018 Assembly elections, there has been a significant increase of 440 per cent in the value of cash and materials seized, which was Rs 20.12 crore at that time.