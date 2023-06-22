Bengaluru: Uber driver flashes woman passenger, company initiates action

In a LinkedIn post that went viral, the woman included a photograph of the driver, identified as Rakhesh YG.

A Bengaluru woman alleged in a now-deleted LinkedIn post that an Uber driver exposed himself to her during a cab ride from BTM 2nd Stage to JP Nagar Metro station. Shortly after her post gained significant attention, she provided an update stating that Uber had taken appropriate action against the driver in question.

According to her post, the woman mentioned that the Uber driver arrived on time, and things seemed normal at first. However, to her surprise, the driver took a different route that she was unfamiliar with, causing her to express her concern about the change. Eventually, the driver followed the directions on the map. Feeling uncomfortable, she decided to request an early drop-off before reaching her intended destination.

She described feeling deeply distressed and disgusted when the driver exposed his private parts to her while she was paying the fare. "I was traumatised and appalled," she said. In a state of shock and confusion, she quickly left the cab and sought refuge amidst a nearby crowd, struggling to gather her thoughts due to the overwhelming emotions she experienced, she wrote.

The woman included a photograph of the driver, identified as Rakhesh YG, along with her post. In a subsequent post, she revealed that Uber had contacted her and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, aiming to gather insights from both parties involved.

“It is reassuring to know that Uber took this matter seriously and took appropriate steps to ensure the safety of their passengers. I hope that their actions will serve as a reminder that incidents like these should never be tolerated and that customer well-being remains a top priority,” she said in her post.