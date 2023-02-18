Bengaluru: Two students stabbed to death by four men over parking space argument

A police officer said that one of the accused has been identified and four special teams have been formed to track the group.

news Bengaluru News

Two students, Bharath Kumar and Prateek, were stabbed to death by four men who had come to watch a cricket match at the Karnataka Public School ground in Doddaballapura in Bengaluru Rural district. Bharath was a 23-year-old engineering student while Prateek was a 17-year-old pre-university student, and both were residents of Doddabelavangala village.

The group of four men that killed them had earlier attempted to park their car at the cricket ground while the match was going on. When others present there protested against it, a heated argument ensued during which the car was damaged forcing the group to flee. Bharath and Prateek were waiting at the Doddabelavangala bus stop and not part of the crowd that attacked the group of four. However, the group assumed them to be a part as the duo had worn t-shirts given to them by the matchâ€™s organisers.

The group attacked the duo after confronting them and stabbed them repeatedly before fleeing from the spot. A police officer said that one of the accused has been identified and four special teams have been formed to trace the group.