Bengaluru: Truck driver enters one-way road, kills two teens

The incident occurred at approximately 2 am near the Pottery Road railway bridge at the junction of MM Road and Lazar Road.

In a tragic incident, two 19-year-old hotel workers lost their lives in east Bengaluru, when a driver of a tipper truck drove down a one-way street and collided with their vehicle. The Bengaluru police arrested the driver who is currently under judicial custody. The victims have been identified as Yusuf Khan hailing from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and his colleague Paresh, a native of Nepal. The duo worked at a hotel on MM Road and were returning home in the early hours of Tuesday, June 27, when the accident occurred.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 am, near the Pottery Road railway bridge at the junction of MM Road and Lazar Road, falling within the jurisdiction of the Pulakeshi Nagar traffic police. Yusuf and Paresh were riding a two-wheeler when a truck, travelling in the opposite direction on a one-way road, caught them off guard and collided with their vehicle.

A statement from the Bengaluru Traffic Police said, “The driver was negligently driving on the wrong side of the road which seems to be the reason behind the accident.” The truck driver responsible for the incident has been identified as 23-year-old Sunil Babu Rathod. Sunil has been charged with section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and can lead to a life sentence or imprisonment for up to 10 years.