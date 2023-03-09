Bengaluru traffic helps groom escape from car after wedding

While the manâ€™s new wife got down from the car and chased him through traffic in Mahadevapura, he escaped and was incommunicado for over two weeks.

news Bengaluru News

Traffic is an aspect of life in Bengaluru that many complain about, however, one man was able to use it to his advantage. A day after their wedding on February 15, a young couple was making their way back home when they got stuck in traffic in Mahadevapura. Suddenly, the man opened the car door and ran away, and remained out of contact for over two weeks. In an effort to locate him, his family lodged a complaint with the police on March 5.

The man hailed from Chikkaballapura district of Karnataka. According to Times of India, he was being blackmailed by his ex-girlfriend who allegedly threatened to leak private pictures of him. He was reportedly distressed about this and told his new wife â€” who is a mother of two â€” about it too. According to TOI, she was understanding and said that her family would still support him. However, he ran away on February 16. The woman also got down from the car and chased him through traffic, however, he escaped and has remained incommunicado since then.

The man reportedly worked for his fatherâ€™s company which had operations in Karnataka and Goa. He reportedly had an affair with the wife of one of the companyâ€™s drivers in Goa.