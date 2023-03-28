Bengaluru taxi bikers allege harassment by auto rickshaw drivers, stage protest

The demonstration came after the Bengaluru Auto Drivers Unions' Federation staged a protest against Rapido bike taxis and other whiteboard and e-bike taxi services, calling them "illegal," on March 20.

Over 1,000 taxi bikers in Bengaluru protested against the harassment by auto rickshaw drivers on Monday, March 27, at the cityâ€™s Freedom Park. The demonstration demanded protection for taxi bikers who have been subjected to assault and robbery while carrying out their work. The protestors held posters with slogans such as "Condemn the oppression of Bike Taxi drivers" and "Give us protection."

Adi Narayana, president of the bike taxi association, said that there are around 1.2 lakh taxi bikers in Bengaluru, and over 5 lakh people depend on their income. He expressed concern about the adverse effects a ban on bike taxis would have on those who rely on them for their livelihood. "If you suddenly ban bike taxis, so many people who rely on us will also be affected," he said.

Adi Narayana added that taxi bikers follow all the government's rules and regulations, including providing ISI helmets and caps for customers. However, despite adhering to the guidelines, taxi bikers still face threats and harassment by auto drivers. Adi Narayana called for legal action to be taken against those who threaten and harass bike taxi drivers.

Uttam Kumar Shinde, an advocate and bike taxi driver with Rapido, highlighted the employment opportunities that bike taxis provide for the youth. "Bike taxis have given employment to so many youths. One constantly hears about unemployment, but with the provision of bike taxis, more and more people can opt to be bike captains," he said. He said that bike taxi services have enabled more people to become bike captains, without requiring any educational qualifications, but only a valid driving license and knowledge of operating the app.

Harish, a student and part-time bike taxi driver, expressed his frustration at the harassment he and other taxi bikers face. "How they harass people like us who are just trying to do their job. Most passengers opt for bike taxis instead of autos as we donâ€™t charge extra nor do we make the passengers wait," he said.

Javed, a Rapido bike taxi driver, shared his personal experience of being harassed by auto rickshaw drivers while taking a female passenger. "They said that while they spend lakhs of rupees to buy an auto rickshaw, we take their passengers," he recalled. Javed added that auto drivers brushed his bike with their auto after he left, causing his passenger to fall. He had to go to the police station to report the incident.

Adi Narayana shared a memorandum on behalf of the bike taxi drivers association to Chickpet Sub Division Assistant Commissioner of Police Giri KC and Upparpet Police Station Circle inspector Vasantha SH, demanding registration of FIR and appropriate legal actions against the members of auto unions to ensure the safety of bike taxi drivers.

The demonstration came after the Bengaluru Auto Drivers Unions' Federation staged a protest against Rapido bike taxis and other whiteboard and e-bike taxi services, calling them "illegal," on March 20. The bike taxi association of Bengaluru filed a petition with the city police on March 23 after auto union head Raghu Gowda asked autorickshaw drivers to "burn each and every bike taxi on the road" in a Facebook video.