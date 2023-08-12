Bengaluru suburban rail project to be completed by 2028, says MB Patil

Minister MB Patil confirmed that one out of four corridors, which is the 25-kilometre corridor connecting Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara will be finished in the next 26 months.

Bengaluru's much awaited suburban rail project is likely to be completed by 2028 according to Karnataka's Minister for Infrastructure Development, MB Patil. The Minister, on Friday, August 11, confirmed that one out of four corridors, which is the 25-kilometre corridor connecting Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara will be finished in the next 26 months.

Patil, accompanied by Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George and K-Ride officials, recently inspected key areas including Lingarajapuram, Shampura, and Yeshwantpur, where initial groundwork has commenced for the construction of Corridor 2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP).

Highlighting the challenges presented by this project, Patil, who also assessed the first corridor, Mallige Line (Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara), on August 11, said, "This project, which runs parallel to the existing South Western Railway (SWR) lines, has its challenges, but the first corridor will be completed in 26 months. So far, 10-15 percent of the work has been achieved related to corridor 2, and ground work will be over in the next 10 months. The ongoing Railway Under Bridge (RUB) project at Shampura will also be concluded by then." He added that even if the project gets delayed due to some unforeseen reasons, the project would be ready by 2028.

The foundation stone of the suburban rail project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022, who had said the project would be completed within 40 months. The project had been sanctioned by the Union government in 2020 but was first conceived in the 1980s.

Patil said that once Corridor 2 is finished, attention will shift to Corridor 3, connecting Bengaluru and Devanahalli Airport, as well as Corridor 4, connecting Kengeri and Whitefield. There is also a proposal to extend the project's scope to encompass Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Magadi, Tumakuru, Gowribidanuru, Kolar, and Hosur. This extension would expand the project's coverage from 149 km to 452 km. He also announced that tenders for constructing 12 stations along Corridor 2 are set to be opened on August 31. The first elevated section pillars for Corridor 2 will be erected within the next two months.