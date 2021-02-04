Bengaluru suburban project: Union govt to allocate minimum Rs 300 crore this year

Other than Bengaluru dedicated suburban project, SWR has got 20% more allocation compared to last year.

news Railways

The dedicated Bengaluru suburban project will get a minimum of Rs 300 crore allocation from the Ministry of Railways according to the South Wesern Railways ‘Pink Book’ this financial year. Railway officials said an equivalent amount from the Government of Karnataka is also expected to be spent on the project apart from loans from the market.



Pink Book is the document that mentions all budgetary allocation for the current financial year. It is made public every year following the announcement of the union budget.



This long awaited project is being carried out by K-RIDE (a joint venture by Railways and the state government). The project was finally approved by the union government in October, 2020 after years of dilly dallying.



“As emphasized by Hon'ble Minister of Railways in last review meeting of Bengaluru Suburban project, this is one of the top most priority projects of Railways, will be given tremendous thrust and any amount of capital will be pumped into the project as per requirement and pace of work,” E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager, South Western Railways, told reporters on Thursday.



Other than the suburban rail project, SWR zone has also seen substantial increase in allocations to doubling (178%) road safety works –Level crossings (67% ) passenger amenities (25%) compared to last year. Total grant to SWR has increased by Rs.536 crore which is approximately 20% more than last year. Out of this, the South Western Railways will spend Rs 3,245 crore as capital expenditure.



SWR said that they will complete two ongoing projects of s Yelahanka - Penukonda and Arsikere - Tumakuru.



Rs 365 crore, the highest allocation has been made for doubling the Hospet-Hubballi-Londa- Tinaighat-Vasco-da-Gama line. Rs 336 crore has been allocated to doubling of Hubli-Chikjajur line and Rs 250 crore has been allocated for a new line between Rayadurg and Tumakuru among other projects.



The projects that have got major funding also include a third coaching terminal in Baiyyappanahalli, quadrupling of Bengaluru-Whitefield lines) in Bengaluru.