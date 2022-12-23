Bengaluru student tweets he will bomb the airport for being too far, booked

Police have booked the student for the tweet that has since been deleted, and asked people to “refrain from making such threats.”

Bengaluru police on Thursday, December 22, apprehended a 20-year-old engineering student over a tweet in which he had purportedly said that he would “bomb” Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport so that a new airport would be built closer to the city. Calling it a “hoax bomb threat,” police have registered a case against the student who was identified as Vaibhav Ganesh, a resident of Kudlu Gate.

According to The Times of India, earlier on December 10, Vaibhav had tweeted: "I will bomb the blr airport j so they can rebuild one closer to the city (sic)." The tweet was soon deleted, but not before garnering some attention. A complaint was filed with the Kempegowda International Airport police by Roopa Mathew, the airport's terminal manager, and a case has been registered under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Following the complaint, the North East Division police and the cyber crime police launched a probe and zeroed in on Vaibhav. Upon interrogation, he told the police that he was finding it difficult to travel between his residence and the airport, and that he wrote that tweet out of frustration, ToI reported.

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bengaluru’s North East Division, asked people to refrain from making such threats. "A student has been booked for making a hoax bomb threat to KIA. BOMB THREAT isn't a joke. Please refrain from making such threats," the DCP tweeted.

The Bengaluru airport is located in Devanahalli, which is about 35 kilometers away from the heart of the city. The airport's location on the outskirts of the city and the lack of convenient public transportation options often elicit complaints from residents.