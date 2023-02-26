Bengaluru: Stone pelting damages windows of Vande Bharat train, no arrests yet

The incident occurred between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment stations on Saturday, February 25.

Stones were hurled at the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train, breaking two of its windows on Saturday, February 25. The incident occurred between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment stations in Karnataka. No passengers were hurt in the incident, according to a statement from the South Western Railway (SWR), Bangalore Division.

Stone pelting at Vande Bharat trains is a recurring incident. On the same train, between the stations of Bangarpet and Krishnarajapuram, stones had been hurled previously. The Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad was also stoned. The release by the SWR said that the Bangalore Division's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has thus far reported 13 occurrences of stone-pelting in February and 21 cases of stone-pelting in January. No passengers have been hurt in any of the 34 stone-pelting instances this year. Throwing stones at trains is a non-bailable offence.

In the recent case, the RPF is yet to identify the miscreants who pelted stones at the express. “We deployed extra teams at the incident site today and there was no incident. We are doing our best to identify the stone pelters. However, the situation can be tricky if young children are involved,” said an RPF official.

The Vande Bharat express train between Mysuru and Chennai is the first Vande Bharat train in south India. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru in November 2022.