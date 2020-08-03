Bengaluru South has most number of containment zones: 4100 are active

Bengaluru West recorded the highest percentage (34%) of the new cases reported in the city on August 2.

Bengaluru has 13,726 containment zones, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulletin released on August 2. The city added 232 zones in 24 hours, as there were 13,494 active containment zones in the city on Saturday.

The state capital recorded 2,105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with Bengaluru West 34% of the new cases in the past 24 hours; followed by Bengaluru South (18%) and Bengaluru East (15%). The highest number of cases were seen between the ages of 30-39.

Bengaluru South has had the most number of containment zones since inception at 6,717, of which 4,100 are still active. This is followed by Bengaluru East, which has 2,589 active containment zones, and has seen a total of 4,697 containment zones till date. Bengaluru West has had 3,566 containment zones, of which 2,025 are still active.

The city has seen 59,501 COVID-19 positive patients so far, of which 20,910 have recovered and 37,513 are active. It has recorded 1,077 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Late on Sunday night, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus. CM Yediyurappa was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his office-cum-residence were found infected with the virus. Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be positive.

Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the viral disease. Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil had tested positive for COVID-19.

Karnataka on Sunday saw 5,532 new COVID-19 cases while 84 people died of the virus, pushing the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 1.34 lakh on Sunday. On Sunday, 4,077 people were discharged, taking the total discharges to 57,725 whereas there were 74,590 active cases including 638 in the ICU.

The spurt in cases was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,105 fresh cases and 21 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 377 fresh cases were reported in Ballari, 238 each in Kalaburagi and Mysuru, 212 in Raichur, 182 in Udupi, 181 in Dharwad, 178 in Davangere, 172 in Belagavi, 163 in Dakshina Kannada, 146 in Haveri, 142 in Hassan, 135 in Bidar and 113 in Vijayapura.

The department said that as on Saturday, 1.19 lakh primary contacts and 1.07 lakh secondary contacts are under observation. The state has so far conducted 14.19 lakh tests including 33,017 on Sunday.