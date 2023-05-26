Bengaluru shocker: Drunken autorickshaw driver runs down man for refusing his ride

Madivala Traffic Police have registered an FIR based on the CCTV footage and a complaint filed by Azhar.

In an unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, May 24, a man in Bengaluru, identified as Azhar Khan, was assaulted by an autorickshaw driver in HSR Layout. The altercation ensued when Azhar declined a ride from the driver and instead opted for a Rapido bike taxi. According to Azhar, the driver was visibly intoxicated during the incident.

Azhar Khan took to social media to share his harrowing experience, stating, “Last night 3:00 Am I was taking ride from Rapido bike app And that drunk driver hit me his auto in Hsr layout sector 1 banglore. I Had company laptop and gadgets with me. He Hit me with his Auto and run from there,”(SIC) Azhar said in the tweet along with a video of the incident and tagged Bengaluru police.

— Azhar Khan (@AzharKhan144122) May 24, 2023

The video footage reveals Azhar engaged in a conversation with the auto driver for several minutes before deciding to walk away. Seizing the opportunity, the auto driver abruptly started his vehicle and swiftly maneuvered, intentionally aiming to collide with Azhar. As a result, Azhar fell to the ground upon impact, while the driver hastily fled the scene. The Madivala Traffic Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) based on the CCTV evidence and Azhar's formal complaint. Authorities are currently making efforts to apprehend the absconding auto driver.

It is worth noting that auto drivers in the city have been vocally advocating for a ban on bike taxis, even organizing protests in March of this year. In a similar incident during that month, a Bengaluru auto driver was charged by the traffic police for assaulting a bike taxi driver, accompanied by verbal abuse. A video of the assault subsequently went viral, exhibiting the auto driver forcefully smashing the Rapido bike taxi driver's helmet onto the ground while falsely accusing him of being an illegal migrant.