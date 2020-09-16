Bengaluru sees no change in number of active containment zones in 24 hours

The city has now reported a total of 30,928 containment zones, out of which 15,806 (51%) are active, while 15,122 (49%) have returned to normal.

There was no change in the total number of active containment zones in Bengaluru between Monday and Tuesday and the number remained unchanged over the past 24 hours, at 15,806. RR Nagara reported the most number of active containment zones in the city at 3,761, followed by Bengaluru South at 2,757, Bengaluru West at 2,313 and Bengaluru East at 2,109, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a bulletin.

The bulletin also said that Bommanahalli reported 2,081 active containment zones, followed by Mahadevapura at 1,301. Both Dasarahalli and Yelahanka reported less than 1,000 active containment zones at 952 and 532 respectively.

Meanwhile, with 7,576 fresh cases on Tuesday, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally touched 4,75,265, including 98,536 active cases, while 3,69,29 were discharged till date, with 7,406 during the last 24 hours.

"With 97 patients succumbing to the virus, the state's death toll increased to 7,481 since the pandemic broke on March 8," said the state health bulletin.

In Bengaluru Urban, 3,084 new cases were registered, taking its overall tally to 1,76,712, out of which 39,681 were active cases, while 3,889 people were discharged during the day taking the total count of recoveries to 1,34,576.

The death toll in the city rose to 2,514 till date, with 41 in the last 24-hour period.

Among the districts across the southern state, 405 new cases were reported from Davangere, followed by Dakshina Kannada 316, Mysuru 312, Hassan 291, Chikkamgaluru 262 and Belagavi 249.

Discharges among the districts were 486 from Ballari, followed by Mysuru 476, Mandya 360, Dakshina Kannada 322, Koppal 235 and Davangere 226.

Of the 794 patients in intensive care units (ICU) across the state, 263 are in Bengaluru Urban, 102 are in Hassan and 67 are in Dharwad.

