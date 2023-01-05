Bengaluru sees lower crime rates in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, CH Pratap Reddy said that incidents of dowry harassment, domestic violence, and crimes under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) saw a 30% increase compared to the previous year. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, January 4, Reddy said that crimes against women and children saw an increase, with 153 rape cases being reported in 2022. Most of these cases involved relationships, such as love, marriage, or live-in arrangements, and the accused were often related to the survivors. “There were also several high-profile rape cases, including the gang rape of a bike taxi customer, the rape of a home-alone woman in Pulikeshinagar, and the rape of housekeeping staff by a school bus driver in Chandra Layout,” he said.

The Commissioner said that although the city saw a marginal increase in heinous crimes in 2022 compared to the previous two years during the pandemic, the numbers have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels. reported that the majority of murder cases this year were due to personal issues, property disputes, or illicit affairs, but out of the 172 total cases, 17 were related to murder for gain. These cases were all solved by the city police, he said. According to the Commissioner, the number of murders reported in the city during the pandemic years was 177 in 2020 and 154 in 2021.

The city police also saw a significant number of cyber crimes, with 8,773 incidents being reported in the Cyber Information Report system. Of these, 7,734 were disposed of and police were able to freeze bank accounts totalling Rs 13.06 crore. In terms of illegal immigration, the police tracked and deported 34 out of 600 illegal immigrants staying in and around the city, while another 50 have been sent to the detention centre in Nelamangala and are awaiting deportation.

The city police also made seized narcotics worth Rs 89.5 crore. In terms of technology, the police made use of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System to crack 169 critical cases and used the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems to track down habitual offenders. A large number of cases were also reported under the Motor Vehicle Act, including 44 lakh riders being cited for not wearing helmets and 12 lakh cases of parking in no-parking zones. The city has also installed 4,100 CCTV cameras as part of the Safe City Project, the commissioner said.