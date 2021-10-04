Bengaluru sees heavy overnight downpour: One dead, roads waterlogged

A man died after he crashed into a tree that had fallen on the road due to the heavy rains.

One person in Bengaluru was killed after heavy rains lashed the Karnataka capital through the night on Sunday and Monday (October 3 and 4). Bengaluru saw an extremely heavy downpour through the night, with thunder and lightning, and many roads across the city were waterlogged. The deceased person has been identified as Jayanagar resident BS Nagaraj, who worked as a hotelier in Bengaluru. He died after an accident at 4.30 am on Monday. His scooter hit a tree that had fallen on the road due to the heavy rains.

In many areas in Bengaluru, streets were waterlogged and water gushed into homes after incessant rains. According to BBMP data, as of 12 am on Sunday, Jyanabharati area saw 98 mm rain, Nagarbhavi 91 mm, Hampi Nagar 90 mm, Nandhini Layout 78 mm, Hegganahalli 67.5 mm, Maruthi Mandir 64.5 mm, VV Puram 58.5 mm, Rajarajeshwari Nagar 53.5 mm, and Dayanandh Nagar saw 48.5 mm of rain. While many areas saw four-five calls made to the control room over waterlogging, the most affected zones were Rajarajeshwari Nagar and West Zone, BBMP control room as of 6 am on Monday. Multiple trees fell in Bengaluru south and Bengaluru east areas as well, the BBMP said.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain reported across #Bengaluru.

Some of the latest rainfall figures are

Nagarabhavi - 113 mm

Rajajinagar - 107 mm

Nandini layout - 85.5 mm

Lakkasandra - 68 mm

Marathahalli - 63 mm

City IMD - 62 mm

Koramangala - 54 mm#BengaluruRains#Karnataka October 3, 2021

In the night, six cows and six goats were washed away by heavy rains near Akkamahadevi Choultry and a goat and a cow each died at a shed in Bengaluru.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, over the next 48 hours, rains or thundershowers are very likely in most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over North Interior Karnataka. For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky, and said that one or two spells of rain or thundershowers are very likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30ÂºC and 21ÂºC Celsius, respectively.